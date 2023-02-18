Diana Taurasi signs multi-year contract to stay with Phoenix Mercury

WNBA scoring leader and three-time champion Diana Taurasi has signed a multi-year deal to stay with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced on Saturday.

“Diana Taurasi belongs in a Mercury uniform and we are grateful for the continued faith she demonstrates in our organization by returning year after year,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a press release.

“The way she prepares her body, how much she cares about winning and how much she cares about our franchise—on and off the court—are just a few of the things that make her a transcendent athlete and quite literally the greatest of all time. We look forward to more accolades, more historic moments and more wins.”

Some players build a legacy with multiple franchises. Goats cement them with one. pic.twitter.com/j4ViHYu6vT — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) February 18, 2023

Taurasi has scored nearly 9,700 points in her 18-year career – all with the Phoenix Mercury – and holds or shares franchise records in nearly every category.

The 40-year-old shooting guard in 2022 missed time after the All-Star break due to a quad injury but still averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 31 games played.

The face of the Phoenix Mercury franchise has a trophy case filled with accolades, including being a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, a WNBA MVP, a 10-time WNBA All-Star and has five Olympic gold medals.

The terms of her new deal were not released.

