Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX MERCURY

Diana Taurasi signs multi-year contract to stay with Phoenix Mercury

Feb 18, 2023, 9:47 AM | Updated: 9:56 am
Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts during the first half of the WNBA game against the A...
Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts during the first half of the WNBA game against the Atlanta Dream at Footprint Center on June 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

WNBA scoring leader and three-time champion Diana Taurasi has signed a multi-year deal to stay with the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced on Saturday.

“Diana Taurasi belongs in a Mercury uniform and we are grateful for the continued faith she demonstrates in our organization by returning year after year,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a press release.

“The way she prepares her body, how much she cares about winning and how much she cares about our franchise—on and off the court—are just a few of the things that make her a transcendent athlete and quite literally the greatest of all time. We look forward to more accolades, more historic moments and more wins.”

Taurasi has scored nearly 9,700 points in her 18-year career – all with the Phoenix Mercury – and holds or shares franchise records in nearly every category.

RELATED STORIES

The 40-year-old shooting guard in 2022 missed time after the All-Star break due to a quad injury but still averaged 16.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 31 games played.

The face of the Phoenix Mercury franchise has a trophy case filled with accolades, including being a two-time WNBA Finals MVP, a WNBA MVP, a 10-time WNBA All-Star and has five Olympic gold medals.

The terms of her new deal were not released.

Phoenix Mercury

Moriah Jefferson #4 of the Minnesota Lynx drives against Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces dur...
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Mercury sign veteran PG, UConn standout Moriah Jefferson

The Phoenix Mercury bolstered their backcourt by adding veteran point guard Moriah Jefferson, the team announced on Monday.
6 days ago
American professional basketball player Brittney Griner acknowledges fans as she watches on the 16t...
Associated Press

Mercury’s Brittney Griner appears at Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open

Brittney Griner attended the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday in her second public appearance since her release from a Russian prison.
6 days ago
Michaela Onyenwere #12 of the New York Liberty drives to the basket defended by Jasmine Walker #40 ...
Wills Rice

Mercury trade Diamond DeShields for 2021 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere

The Mercury announced the team acquired the 2021 WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere in a trade that sent Diamond Deshields to Dallas.
6 days ago
Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during the women's basketball gold medal game against Japan at t...
Associated Press

Brittney Griner not at Team USA camp, but Diana Taurasi keeping in touch

Brittney Griner texted her good friend Diana Taurasi on Tuesday morning asking how the USA Basketball training camp was going.
11 days ago
Diana Taurasi takes part in drills during a minicamp for the U.S women's national basketball team, ...
Associated Press

Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics

Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris.
12 days ago
Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese, left, and Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner battle for ...
Arizona Sports

Mercury re-sign 3, add Phoenix native Sydney Wiese

The Phoenix Mercury made progress filling in the depth of their roster by re-signing three players and adding another in free agency.
12 days ago
Diana Taurasi signs multi-year contract to stay with Phoenix Mercury