ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals sign former Philadelphia Eagles TE Noah Togiai

Feb 18, 2023, 11:08 AM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Noah Togiai (83) warms up during pre-se...
PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Philadelphia Eagles tight end Noah Togiai (83) warms up during pre-season game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 12, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BY

Jonathan Gannon isn’t the only member of the Philidelphia Eagles to join the Arizona Cardinals this offseason as the team has signed tight end Noah Togiai, according to the league’s transaction report.

Togiai has yet to record a reception in the NFL in seven games across three seasons, beginning with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

The 25-year-old spent most of last season on the NFC champion’s practice squad, only being on the active roster for two games early in the season.

In three games with the Eagles in the preseason, Togiai had seven receptions for 46 yards.

Togiai played college ball at Oregon State, where he had 1,048 yards on 102 receptions with 10 touchdowns in five seasons.

Tight end options for the Arizona Cardinals include Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, Trey McBride, Stephen Anderson, Chris Pierce and Bernhard Seikovits.

