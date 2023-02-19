Shawn Jefferson, the former Arizona Cardinals associate head coach and wide receivers coach, agreed to join the Panthers’ staff, Carolina announced on Saturday.

He will take over as WRs coach under HC Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported on Friday that Jefferson would depart Arizona. The Cardinals hired Jonathan Gannon to replace Kliff Kingsbury as head coach, and Gannon reportedly met with Arizona staffers on Thursday to discuss their futures with the team.

Jefferson has also been the WRs coach of the Lions, Titans, Dolphins and Jets throughout his career after he played 13 NFL seasons at the position from 1991-2003.

His son, Van, is a receiver for the Los Angeles Rams.

Jefferson’s receiving unit was inconsistent in Arizona due to injuries and the suspension of DeAndre Hopkins.

Out of 35 games in 2021-22 (including playoffs), Hopkins played 19, Rondale Moore played 23 and Marquise Brown missed five contests in his first year with Arizona last season.

Under Jefferson, though, Christian Kirk had a career year in 2021 (982 receiving yards), leading to a lucrative contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Greg Dortch emerged as a weapon last year in his first extended NFL opportunity (52 catches).

The Cardinals are in the market for a new offensive coordinator, one Gannon said he wants to build the offense around quarterback Kyler Murray.

They reportedly put in interview requests for Cleveland Browns coach quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing, Washington Commanders wide receivers coach Drew Terrell, New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas and Cincinnati Bengals WRs coach Troy Walters.

