ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona inducts Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji to McKale Center Ring of Honor

Feb 19, 2023, 1:15 PM
Zeke Nnaji #22 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates on the court with Josh Green #0 in the second hal...
Zeke Nnaji #22 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates on the court with Josh Green #0 in the second half State Sun Devils at McKale Center on January 04, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

In a weekend homestand against Utah and Colorado, which the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats swept, two former players were inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor.

Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji were celebrated on consecutive home games with both players enjoying a quick reprieve from their NBA commitments for the All-Star break.

Green was inducted first, during the Wildcats’ 88-62 win over Utah on Thursday. During his induction ceremony he was flanked by his Dallas Mavericks teammates Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber.

Green was honored for helping Australia win the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

He played one season with the Wildcats where he averaged 12 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

This season with the Mavericks, he is averaging 9.2 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Nnaji was also a one-and-done player with the Wildcats and was teammates with Green at Arizona.

He was welcomed to the Ring of Honor two days later during Arizona’s 78-68 win over Colorado.

He averaged 16.1 points per game and 8.6 rebounds.

Nnaji was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year during his lone season in Tucson.

He is now a bench player on the Denver Nuggets averaging 5.1 points per game.

His sister Maya is a current member of the Arizona women’s basketball team.

Arizona inducts Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji to McKale Center Ring of Honor