Longtime D-backs broadcaster Greg Schulte to retire after 2023 season

Arizona Diamondbacks longtime radio broadcaster Greg Schulte will retire after the 2023 season, according to reports.

Schulte has called D-backs games since the franchise first took the field during the 1998 season, racking up nearly 4,000 games.

He was on the call for Arizona’s run to the 2001 World Series and delivered the line, “Base hit, Diamondbacks win. They’re the world champions,” when Luis Gonzalez’s flare dropped to clinch the team’s first title.

“Honk your horns, stomp your feet!” Greg Schulte has had some memorable calls in his first 2,999 #Dbacks games. Sound 🔛 #Schulte3000 pic.twitter.com/Q0jHnZGRgg — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 20, 2017

The 72-year-old announced last June that he was diagnosed with a medical condition that required chemotherapy treatment. He entered the 2022 season with a home games only broadcast schedule, but the diagnosis forced him to miss some of the action at Chase Field.

He will call most if not every home game and possibly select road games this season, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

Arizona opens the season on March 30 at the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Opening Day at Chase Field is set for April 6 against L.A.

