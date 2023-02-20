Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Longtime D-backs broadcaster Greg Schulte to retire after 2023 season

Feb 19, 2023, 7:31 PM
The radio voice of the Diamondbacks, Greg Schulte on the air during the 2012 Subway FanFest on Arizona Sports 620. (Photo by Vince Marotta/Arizona Sports)
BY

Arizona Diamondbacks longtime radio broadcaster Greg Schulte will retire after the 2023 season, according to reports.

Schulte has called D-backs games since the franchise first took the field during the 1998 season, racking up nearly 4,000 games.

He was on the call for Arizona’s run to the 2001 World Series and delivered the line, “Base hit, Diamondbacks win. They’re the world champions,” when Luis Gonzalez’s flare dropped to clinch the team’s first title.

The 72-year-old announced last June that he was diagnosed with a medical condition that required chemotherapy treatment. He entered the 2022 season with a home games only broadcast schedule, but the diagnosis forced him to miss some of the action at Chase Field.

He will call most if not every home game and possibly select road games this season, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

Arizona opens the season on March 30 at the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Opening Day at Chase Field is set for April 6 against L.A.

