Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week schedule

Feb 21, 2023, 7:42 AM | Updated: 10:12 am
Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...
Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Phoenix. (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)
(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The important figures who make the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta throughout a one-week span each February.

The goal? To reset and key in on the main storylines for the state’s teams. The Arizona Cardinals prep for the draft with a No. 3 pick, the revamped Phoenix Suns aim to put things together for the postseason and the Arizona Diamondbacks head into spring training.

Beyond that, the Arizona Coyotes are riding a point streak to begin the week, Arizona State football first-year coach Kenny Dillingham sets the tone in spring ball, while the Sun Devils men’s basketball squad eyes a late run.

Newsmakers from the Arizona Wildcats, Grand Canyon Antelopes, Phoenix Rising FC and local events like the Fiesta Bowl and WM Phoenix Open are also on the docket.

Newsmakers Week starts Tuesday morning and runs through Friday on Bickley & Marotta‘s show from 6 a.m. through 10 a.m.

You can visit this story for full interviews and stories.

Times are tentative and additions are expected.

2023 Newsmakers Week schedule

Tuesday

Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses 

Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch

Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong

Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley

Wednesday

WM Phoenix Open chairman Pat Williams – 6:45 a.m.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham – 7 a.m.

Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez – 8:15 a.m.

Suns head coach Monty Williams – 8:30 a.m.

Suns play-by-play voice Al McCoy – 9:15 a.m.

Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd – 9:45 a.m.

Thursday

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo – 7:15 a.m.

Valley sports legend Jerry Colangelo – 8:15 a.m.

Suns president of basketball ops and GM James Jones – 8:45 a.m.

Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson – 9 a.m.

Grand Canyon University president Brian Mueller – 9:15 a.m.

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny – 9:30 a.m.

Friday

Phoenix Rising FC president Bobby Dulle – 6:45 a.m.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen – 7:15 a.m.

Former Coyotes captain Shane Doan – 8:30 a.m.

Grand Canyon men’s basketball coach Bryce Drew – 9:15 a.m.

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns walks onto the court before the first half of the NBA game aga...
Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant’s versatility, adaptability evolves Suns’ offense

Kevin Durant can play any role within the Phoenix Suns' offense and it could make them an unstoppable force.
10 hours ago
Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns smiles during a press conference at Footprint Center on February 1...
Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant believes Suns can find chemistry quickly

Durant spoke with reporters at NBA All-Star Media Day on Saturday and said the Suns can build chemistry quickly.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver attends Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint ...
Austin Scott

Former Suns owner Robert Sarver gives full-time employees $20,000

After selling the Suns to new team owner Matt Ishbia earlier this year, Robert Sarver has decided to give back to his full-time employees.
2 days ago
(Instagram photo/dbook)...
Austin Scott

Devin Booker shows off photography skills at Super Bowl LVII

Devin Booker decided to take his 35mm film camera to State Farm Stadium to Super Bowl LVII so he could capture the celebrities, behind-the-scenes and energy, one picture at a time.
3 days ago
Cameron Payne #15 of the Phoenix Suns passes the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Foot...
Kellan Olson

Suns G Cam Payne ‘close’ to returning after long road back from foot injury

Good news is just around the corner for the Phoenix Suns, and it not only has to do with the debut coming soon of Kevin Durant.
3 days ago
(Twitter screenshot/@NBA)...
Jake Anderson

NBA app shows future streaming service where you can play in a live game

Commissioner Adam Silver unveiled a future streaming service on the NBA app that will allow you to put yourself into a live game.
4 days ago
Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week schedule