Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week schedule

The important figures who make the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta throughout a one-week span each February.

The goal? To reset and key in on the main storylines for the state’s teams. The Arizona Cardinals prep for the draft with a No. 3 pick, the revamped Phoenix Suns aim to put things together for the postseason and the Arizona Diamondbacks head into spring training.

Beyond that, the Arizona Coyotes are riding a point streak to begin the week, Arizona State football first-year coach Kenny Dillingham sets the tone in spring ball, while the Sun Devils men’s basketball squad eyes a late run.

Newsmakers from the Arizona Wildcats, Grand Canyon Antelopes, Phoenix Rising FC and local events like the Fiesta Bowl and WM Phoenix Open are also on the docket.

Newsmakers Week starts Tuesday morning and runs through Friday on Bickley & Marotta‘s show from 6 a.m. through 10 a.m.

You can visit this story for full interviews and stories.

Times are tentative and additions are expected.

2023 Newsmakers Week schedule

Tuesday

Fiesta Bowl executive director and CEO Erik Moses

Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch

Diamondbacks president and CEO Derrick Hall

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong

Arizona State men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley

Wednesday

WM Phoenix Open chairman Pat Williams – 6:45 a.m.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham – 7 a.m.

Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez – 8:15 a.m.

Suns head coach Monty Williams – 8:30 a.m.

Suns play-by-play voice Al McCoy – 9:15 a.m.

Arizona men’s basketball coach Tommy Lloyd – 9:45 a.m.

Thursday

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo – 7:15 a.m.

Valley sports legend Jerry Colangelo – 8:15 a.m.

Suns president of basketball ops and GM James Jones – 8:45 a.m.

Arizona State vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson – 9 a.m.

Grand Canyon University president Brian Mueller – 9:15 a.m.

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny – 9:30 a.m.

Friday

Phoenix Rising FC president Bobby Dulle – 6:45 a.m.

Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen – 7:15 a.m.

Former Coyotes captain Shane Doan – 8:30 a.m.

Grand Canyon men’s basketball coach Bryce Drew – 9:15 a.m.

Follow @AZSports