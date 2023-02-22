The Arizona Cardinals’ new era under head coach Jonathan Gannon is starting to take shape.

Gannon and the Cardinals have begun filling out their coaching staff, announcing the hirings of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis on Tuesday, as well as the retention of special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers.

There are plenty of spots left to put a name on for the 40-year-old Gannon but early themes of youth and inexperience have emerged.

Here are the positions that Arizona has filled:

Offensive coordinator — Drew Petzing

The 35-year-old new play-caller of the Cardinals’ offense takes the reigns as an offensive coordinator for the first time.

His experience as an NFL coach dates back to 2014, when he began as an offensive assistant on a Minnesota Vikings staff that included Gannon.

Petzing was also an assistant wide receivers coach, assistant quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach in Minnesota before becoming the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach from 2020-21 and then transitioning into the role of quarterbacks coach last season.

Defensive coordinator — Nick Rallis

Rallis, 29, is another link from Minnesota for Gannon.

The youngest coordinator in the NFL was the defensive quality control coach for the Vikings from 2018-19 before bumping up to assistant linebackers coach as well the following season. He moved to Philadelphia with Gannon in 2021 as linebackers coach working under Gannon’s DC title with the Eagles for two seasons.

Rallis immediately moved into coaching after his collegiate playing career ended in 2016 with the University of Minnesota.

Offensive line coach — Klayton Adams

Adams was not made official unlike Petzing, Rallies and Rodgers, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the hiring on Monday.

He has more coaching experience than either coordinator that dates back to 2007 as an offensive line coach for Western Washington but his NFL experience began in 2019, spending two years as the assistant offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts. He then moved into a role for the Colts as tight ends coach the previous two seasons before joining the Cardinals.

Adams in the collegiate ranks had six years in Colorado and was a co-offensive coordinator in his last year.

Special teams coordinator — Jeff Rodgers

Rodgers also held the title of assistant head coach under Kliff Kingsbury for the last four seasons in Arizona.

The 44-year-old has been with the Cardinals since 2018, taking the responsibility of special teams for then-head coach Steve Wilks.

Rodgers is the most experienced coach of the announced names thus far, with his time in the NFL going back 19 seasons across five franchises.

Follow @AZSports