ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals hire Ben Steele to coach tight ends, per reports

Feb 22, 2023, 10:02 AM
Head coach Ben Steele of West Team looks on during the fourth quarter East Team at the 2020 East West Shrine Bowl at Tropicana Field on January 18, 2020 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to hire 44-year-old Ben Steele to oversee tight ends under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Steele spent 2022 with the Denver Broncos as an assistant offensive line coach. He was hired to Nathaniel Hackett’s staff before the head coach was fired mid-year and replaced in the offseason by Sean Payton.

Prior to that stint, Steele was assistant offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2021) and coached tight ends for the Atlanta Falcons (2020).

Steele also coached tight ends for Tampa Bay (2017-18) and spent three years with the Buccaneers (2014-16) as an offensive quality control coach. He held various on- and off-field roles at Mesa State, Colorado, California and UC Davis before joining the Bucs.

Steele played tight end as a reserve on six different NFL teams from 2001-07 and appeared in 17 games across that span.

For the Cardinals, he will inherit one of the more intriguing position groups for a roster that will be rebuilt. Arizona returns three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, who is coming off a torn ACL and MCL and could potentially start the year on the injured reserve.

Behind Ertz, though, is 2022 second-round draft pick Trey McBride. He recorded 29 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown.

