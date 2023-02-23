The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are eyeing Wednesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as the forward’s debut with the organization and first game back from an MCL injury, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The news comes after reports have swirled around when Durant would make his Suns debut.

Before Charania reported the target date, Suns general manager James Jones joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo and said Durant was nearing his return to action but wasn’t definitive as to when the forward would step foot on the court for Phoenix post-All-Star break.

“We have a practice (Thursday), we’ll get a better gauge of where he is tomorrow, but he’s close,” Jones said. “I just can’t tell you exactly when he’ll play, but he is close.”

Jones added that Durant has been ramping up through 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 work in preparation for his eventual return.

Durant has yet to take the court in a Suns uniform since Phoenix acquired the superstar just under two weeks ago and hasn’t played since Jan. 8 after spraining his MCL in a game against the Miami Heat.

In 39 games played this season, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He’s shooting 56% from the field and 37.6% from long range.

