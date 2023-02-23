Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Kevin Durant to make Suns debut Wednesday vs. Hornets

Feb 22, 2023, 5:02 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, smiles after being introduced during an NBA basketball team availability, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are eyeing Wednesday’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as the forward’s debut with the organization and first game back from an MCL injury, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The news comes after reports have swirled around when Durant would make his Suns debut.

Before Charania reported the target date, Suns general manager James Jones joined Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo and said Durant was nearing his return to action but wasn’t definitive as to when the forward would step foot on the court for Phoenix post-All-Star break.

