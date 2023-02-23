Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ points streak ends at 9 with loss to Flames

Feb 22, 2023, 11:16 PM
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) carries the puck between Calgary Flames defenseman Ra...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) carries the puck between Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Flames won 6-3. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr scored goals 25 seconds apart in the third period and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Calgary’s Mikael Backlund scored with 3:19 left to cap the scoring. It was his 13th of the season and was the Flames’ third power-play tally of the night.

Milan Lucic, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Flames, who opened a three-game swing as they chase the top eight in the Western Conference playoff race. It was their first time playing at Mullett Arena. They outshot the Coyotes 52-14.

Lindholm, who also had an assist, reached 500 career points.

RELATED STORIES

“Our season is on the line, and we played a solid game,” Lindholm said. “Stuck with it and got the results.”

Calgary went up 4-3 with 15:07 left on Pelletier’s goal after Arizona’s Matias Maccelli had been penalized for tripping. Just 26 seconds later, Duehr made it 5-3.

Pelletier’s winner was his second career goal — the 2019 first-round pick played in just his 12th NHL game. “It’s time for me to step up and score goals,” he said.

Duehr was recalled from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and contributed a goal and an assist.

“We needed the young guys,” Flames coach Darryl Sutter said. “Walker’s pace and his speed makes a difference to our team.”

Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller and Maccelli scored goals for the Coyotes, who saw their nine-game points streak (5-0-4) come to an end. It had been the longest such streak running in the NHL and only six have been longer in the NHL this season.

“I think they were desperate, faster and they played a better game than us,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said.

Calgary dominated the shots on goal, with an 18-3 edge after the first period. But the only goal of the period was scored by Lucic, from in close on a nice feed from Duehr.

Karol Vejmelka managed to keep the Flames off the board the remainder of the period. In the first minute of the second period, the Flames’ Mikael Backlund went off for tripping, the first penalty assessed in the game. Then 29 seconds later, Schmaltz scored his 16th goal on a one-timer from Keller’s cross-ice pass. Juuso Valimaki also assisted on the goal at 1:11.

Keller was penalized for tripping at 7:09 of the second. But Vejmelka and the Coyotes killed the penalty, and Keller returned to the ice and scored his 24th of the season, unassisted, at 9:31.

Arizona made it 3-1 at 11:06 when Maccelli beat Dan Vlagar on the short side for his fourth goal, also unassisted. At that point the Coyotes were being outshot 30-8.

The lead didn’t last long. Arizona was assessed a bench penalty during a line change and 7 seconds into the Calgary power play, Lindholm put home a rebound off Toffoli’s shot at 12:58. Toffoli tied it 1:02 later with a high shot from the blue line that beat Vejmelka for his 24th goal of the season. Lindholm assisted on that goal.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) skates with the puck in front of Los Angeles Kings cente...
Arizona Sports

Coyotes trade Mayo to Golden Knights for 2023 draft pick

The Coyotes acquired a 2023 fifth-round draft pick from the Golden Knights for Dysin Mayo. Arizona also received the contract of Shea Weber.
23 hours ago
Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez joined Bickley & Marotta for Newsmakers Week on Wednesda...
Arizona Sports

Mullett Arena success has Coyotes feeling good about Tempe project

The temporary home of the Arizona Coyotes has given the NHL club somewhat of a preview of their permanent plans.
23 hours ago
General manager Bill Armstrong of the Arizona Coyotes attends rounds 2-7 of the 2021 NHL Entry Draf...
Kevin Zimmerman

GM: Coyotes’ rebuild at 40% with Jakob Chychrun trade a big next step

The Arizona Coyotes are 20-28-9 as of Tuesday morning and a points streak came as the team watched Jakob Chychrun head to the sidelines.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week schedule

The important figures making the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta throughout a one week span each February.
23 hours ago
Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) celebrates with defenseman Troy Stecher and defenseman Patr...
Associated Press

Coyotes extend point streak with win over Blue Jackets

Barrett Hayton scored in overtime and the Coyotes extended their points streak to nine games with a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
3 days ago
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL hock...
Associated Press

Coyotes can’t complete comeback in shootout loss to Kings

The Coyotes scored four consecutive goals to send the game to overtime but fell 6-5 to the Kings in a shootout on Saturday night.
5 days ago
Coyotes’ points streak ends at 9 with loss to Flames