ARIZONA CARDINALS

Michael Bidwill joins Bickley & Marotta for Newsmakers Week 2023

Feb 23, 2023, 7:51 AM | Updated: 8:42 am
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has been busy this offseason.

He dove into a general manager search and then a head-coaching search, the latter of which went longer than any other NFL team.

With GM Monti Ossenfort in tow and head coach Jonathan Gannon now filling in his entire staff, the Cardinals now look toward the NFL Draft and free agency.

Meanwhile, there are other roster factors to consider that might deserve the attention of the team owner: Receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ status is unknown as the team could trade him to free cap space.

And quarterback Kyler Murray’s ACL injury suffered toward the end of the year could pump the brakes on a fast start under the new Ossenfort-Gannon regime.

Did we mention there were Super Bowl-hosting duties for Bidwill to attend to?

Bidwill joined Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Thursday for Newsmakers Week 2023 to talk about his busy offseason so far and what’s to come.

Michael Bidwill joins Bickley & Marotta for Newsmakers Week 2023