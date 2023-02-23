Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CONTESTS

Win tickets to the United 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Feb 23, 2023, 7:58 AM | Updated: 8:00 am
adunlap's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

NASCAR returns to Phoenix Raceway March 10-12 for the first of two NASCAR weekends in the Valley this year. The line-up includes three-action packed races, fun & entertainment for the whole family:

  • Friday, March 10 – General Tire 150, ARCA Menards Series
  • Saturday, March 11 – United Rentals 200, NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • Sunday, March 12 – United REntals Work United 500, NASCAR Cup Series race

Register below for your chance to win tickets + Infield wristbands, plus one lucky grand prize winner will win Sunday Pace Car Ride.

Contests

...
Promotions

Win tickets to see Guns N’ Roses Live at Chase Field

Rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses are heading to Chase Field on Oct. 11! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.! Register now for your chance to win a pair before they go on sale!
2 days ago
...
Promotions

Super Fan Sweepstakes Powered by Quantum Fiber

Enter to win a $1,000 Fanatics Gift Card!!!
1 day ago
...
Promotions

Creed III

Enter to win a chance to see Creed III early, February 28th at Harkins Tempe Marketplace at 7 PM
6 days ago
...
Promotions

35th Annual Renaissance Festival

Huzzah! Huzzah! Register to win tickets to the Renaissance Festival happening February 4 - April 2!
7 days ago
...
Promotions

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (Tour) Dust

Win tickets to Fall Out Boy's So Much For (Tour) Dust, June 30 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
1 day ago
...
Promotions

23rd Annual Phoenix Film Festival

Register to win a pair of flex passes to the Phoenix Film Festival, starting on Thursday, March 23rd, through April 2nd at the Harkins Scottsdale 101.
1 month ago
Win tickets to the United 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race