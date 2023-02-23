Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals release safety, special teams leader Chris Banjo

Feb 23, 2023, 4:10 PM
Cardinals S Chris Banjo runs through drills Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizon...
Cardinals S Chris Banjo runs through drills Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports).
(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have released safety Chris Banjo, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Banjo had spent the last four seasons in Arizona and was one of the more prolific special teams players for the Cardinals since 2019.

That timeline also lines up with former general manager Steve Keim and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury still being at the helm for the 2019-22 seasons before being replaced by Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon, respectively.

RELATED STORIES

Banjo, who turns 33 on Sunday, went undrafted out of SMU in 2012 and played for the Green Bay Packers from 2013-16 and the New Orleans Saints from 2016-18.

He had the best year of his career in a Cardinals uniform in 2020 when he posted 48 tackles, one pass defensed and one tackle for loss while starting in four of 13 games played.

In 131 total games (seven starts) in his NFL career, the safety amassed 143 tackles (108 solo), three interceptions, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown) and three QB hits.

However, Banjo also featured as a quarterback at one point for the Cardinals.

In Week 17 of a 25-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium during the 2021 season, the special teamer orchestrated this pitch and catch on a successful fake punt conversion on fourth down.

The Cardinals were so impressed by Banjo’s arm talent that they even officially named him the fourth-string QB behind Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Adaptability is key for Kyler Murray, Cardinals offense under new OC Drew Petzing

Drew Petzing isn't oblivious to the fact that he'll need to adapt and adjust in his role as Cardinals OC, regardless of who is under center.
19 hours ago
(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)...
Arizona Sports

Former ASU D-line coach Rodriguez to join Cardinals as OLB assistant

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly add former Arizona State Sun Devil defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez as an assistant.
19 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon planning to retain more Kingsbury-era coaches

Jeff Rodgers may not be the only assistant from the previous regime returning to the Cardinals under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.
19 hours ago
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the NFL preseas...
Arizona Sports

Report: Broncos hiring former Cardinal Vance Joseph as DC

The Denver Broncos are hiring former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to the same role, per NFL Network's Peter Schrager.
19 hours ago
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints makes his way to the field before the game against...
Tyler Drake

Bidwill: Cardinals weren’t willing to part with draft picks for Sean Payton

Sean Payton carried with him a steep price tag that included the trading of draft capital to the New Orleans Saints.
19 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill joined Bickley & Marotta in studio on Thursday, Feb. 23, 20...
Arizona Sports

Michael Bidwill joins Bickley & Marotta for Newsmakers Week 2023

Bidwill joined Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta on Thursday for Newsmakers Week to talk about his busy offseason so far and what's to come.
19 hours ago
Report: Cardinals release safety, special teams leader Chris Banjo