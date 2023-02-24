Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
DAN BICKLEY

Cardinals’ new coaching staff is impossibly green by NFL standards

Feb 23, 2023, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:21 pm
New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon answers a question from the media during a press c...
New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon answers a question from the media during a press conference at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 16, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Dan Bickley's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Jonathan Gannon vividly remembers the first play he called as defensive coordinator in Philadelphia. That’s because nobody heard a word that came out of his mouth.

“I forgot to push the button,” Gannon said.

Ah, but good coaches learn fast. They learn on the fly. They understand the NFL is a steady diet of disasters, a series of unseen hurdles. You find a way to get over. You find a way to see around the corners. These are all central themes of Gannon’s early tenure in Arizona.

By NFL standards, the new coaching staff in Arizona is impossibly green. The first-time head coach is 40 years old. His first-time defensive coordinator is 29. Together, they are younger than Bruce Arians. Meanwhile, the first-time offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, is just 35 and tasked with mentoring a $230 million franchise quarterback.

RELATED STORIES

If the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury was an affront to the old-school notion of paying your dues, this staff might be perceived as openly mocking the value of hard-earned experience. Yet the sheer force of Gannon’s personality is making all things seem possible. Mostly, because he keeps saying all the right things.

Consider how Gannon stole/saved Petzing’s press conference on Thursday. Just a few minutes past scheduled arrival, he bound into the media room proclaiming, “We’re late! We’re late! Not a good start!”

He spoke about the type of player meetings he will stage in Arizona, and how they will feature “hot spots” where players will be tested for their general understanding of strategy, grilled in front of their peers. That’s real accountability.

Gannon also said that concepts like accountability and discipline get a bad reputation. That they can be positive forces on a football team, and that “our guys will feel that from us.”

Players will surely respond to Gannon’s commanding voice and alpha presence. They already have. Both he and Petzing raved about Murray’s attendance at team headquarters, and how his car was still in the parking lot at 9 p.m. the other night.

Let’s hope for the best. Because Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill also said Thursday that he and his organization balked on trading for impact head coach Sean Payton because it would cost the team too much in draft capital. If Gannon isn’t a star in the making, the decision to pass on Payton might seem very short-sighted in the near future.

For now, Gannon is hitting all the high notes. He is showing over-the-top conviction in his head coaching chops, even though he is also learning on the fly, a man who lost the Super Bowl in Arizona and landed a job in Arizona in the span of 48 hours.

But Gannon isn’t acting a bit surprised by any of it. And when the new offensive coordinator asked for one piece of advice moving forward, Gannon’s response was simple and straightforward:

“Push the button,” he said.

They say youth is wasted on the young. Let’s hope it’s not wasted on the Arizona Cardinals.

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7.

Dan Bickley

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant speaks as owner Mat Ishbia, left, and general manager James Jones...
Dan Bickley

Kevin Durant makes Suns the latest super team pressured to win a championship

When Kevin Durant finally takes the court, the Phoenix Suns will have a new target on their back as the NBA’s latest super team.
8 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon looks on during the game between the Phil...
Dan Bickley

Cardinals opt for youthful inexperience with Jonathan Gannon hire

Jonathan Gannon was the last one in the door and the last man standing in Arizona. That says a lot about his ability to capture the room.
10 days ago
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill walks onto the field before the game against the Kansas Cit...
Dan Bickley

Cardinals’ Michael Bidwill needs to focus on winning Super Bowls, not hosting them

Before turning out the lights on the Super Bowl, Michael Bidwill should’ve saved some confetti and placed the memento in his office.
11 days ago
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the first ha...
Dan Bickley

Kevin Durant deal resuscitates the Suns and the Valley’s sports scene

The Valley is a celebrity-obsessed region. And for many reasons, the blockbuster addition is exactly what we needed.
14 days ago
Mat Ishbia, new controlling interest owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, holds up a jers...
Dan Bickley

Phoenix Suns’ Mat Ishbia represents new beginning, hopeful reprieve for franchise

Mat Ishbia represents a new beginning for the Phoenix Suns and hopefully one of the greatest reprieves in Valley sports history.
16 days ago
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2015 file photo, former Michigan State players Mateen Cleaves, left, and Ma...
Dan Bickley

Change is coming: Mat Ishbia’s takeover could bring Suns leadership turnover

Has a new owner ever taken over a franchise so close to a championship and this close to an official trade deadline?
17 days ago
Cardinals’ new coaching staff is impossibly green by NFL standards