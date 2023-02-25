Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Phoenix Suns wing Ish Wainright signs new multi-year deal on court

Feb 24, 2023, 5:02 PM | Updated: 11:14 pm
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Suns have re-signed Ish Wainright to a multi-year contract, the team announced on Friday.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the two-year deal for $2.5 million with a team option for the 2023-24 season.

In fact, Wainright got to put pen to paper ahead of Friday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center.

The move also fills out the team’s roster, as the Suns now has 15 players under contract.

Wainright has played every NBA game in his career with the Suns after playing in 45 games last season and 42 this year (one start).

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound wing saw his role elevate this season due to how injury-riddled the Suns have been.

Since Dec. 19 (29 games), the 28-year-old Wainright is averaging 4.7 points on 37.3% shooting, including 31.1% from three-point range.

He’s also added 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 17.3 minutes played.

Wainright only reached 18 minutes played in a total of three games last season.

The Suns’ newest star Kevin Durant won’t be making his debut as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury (MCL sprain).

Head coach Monty Williams and Co. will also be without guard Landry Shamet (right foot soreness), while backup point guard Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and wing Josh Ogokie are available (nasal fracture).

Catch all the action on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

