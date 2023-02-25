The Phoenix Suns are signing two-way forward Ish Wainright to a new two-year contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania added that the deal is for $2.5 million with a team option for the 2023-24 season.

The move fills out the team’s roster, as the Suns now has 15 players under contract.

Wainright has played every NBA game in his career with the Suns after playing in 45 games last season and 42 this year (one start).

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound wing saw his role elevate this season due to how injury-riddled the Suns have been.

Since Dec. 19 (29 games), the 28-year-old Wainright is averaging 4.7 points on 37.3% shooting, including 31.1% from three-point range.

He’s also added 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 17.3 minutes played.

Wainright only reached 18 minutes played in a total of three games last season.

The Suns host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center on Friday night at 8 p.m.

However, Phoenix’s newest star Kevin Durant won’t be making his debut as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury (MCL sprain).

Head coach Monty Williams and Co. will also be without guard Landry Shamet (right foot soreness), while backup point guard Cam Payne is questionable (right foot sprain) and wing Josh Ogokie is available (nasal fracture).

Catch all the action on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @jwa1994