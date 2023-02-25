The Arizona Cardinals had one of their worst seasons in franchise history with a 3-14 record in 2022.

Through a myriad of injuries, a tumultuous year of relationships between the front office and fan base and cameras to follow the whole team around and catch (almost) everything, Arizona had many eyes following the squad.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson ranked the top 101 players of the NFL’s 2022 season and no Cardinals made the list.

The biggest reason the Cardinals were left off this list was the team’s inability to stay healthy.

Quarterback Kyler Murray played 11 games before tearing his ACL, running back James Conner played 13, wideouts DeAndre Hopkins (9) and Marquise Brown (12) and tight end Zach Ertz played 10.

Defensively, the team was more available, but failed to have one player jump off the page.

Safety Budda Baker played in 15 games, led the team with 111 tackles, snagged two interceptions and forced a fumble.

For comparison, PFF ranked Baltimore Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 91. Hamilton finished his first year playing in all 16 games, making 62 tackles and forced one fumble.

Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McCloud ranked No. 100 on the season with 67 tackles and two interceptions. Although, many secondary members are harder to grade because the action does not always come their way.

Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson also had a stellar year opposite of Baker, notching 110 tackles and one interception. He was also one-of-five defensive players to play in every game last season for Arizona.

Linebackers Zaven Collins (100 tackles), Isaiah Simmons (99 tackles) and big man J.J. Watt (12.5 sacks) were probably the three next most worthy players for Arizona but failed to make the cut.

Despite having players that statistically met the others’ data, being left off lists of the best players in the league may happen when the Cardinals set a franchise record for losses in a season and are drafting No. 3 overall.