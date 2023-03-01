Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA COYOTES

Jakob Chychrun traded by Arizona Coyotes to Ottawa Senators

Mar 1, 2023, 4:14 PM
Jakob Chychrun #6 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Philadelphia Flye...
Jakob Chychrun #6 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena on December 11, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Jakob Chychrun to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2023 conditional first-round pick, 2024 conditional second-round pick and an additional 2026 second-round pick.

The deal comes down after a long road of Chychrun being involved in trade rumors and talks. Before the season, Chychrun told the media he had asked the team for a trade and was hoping Arizona would trade him to a contender.

Chychrun brought in that heavy return and no shortage of interest as a skilled 24-year-old defenseman on a cost-controlled contract of $4.6 million a year that runs through the 2024-25 season.

The departure of Chychrun is the latest under the tenure of general manager Bill Armstrong to net the Coyotes a return of draft capital in exchange for a valuable player on the ice, leaving Arizona with only a few long-term pieces currently on the NHL roster as the rebuild continues.

RELATED STORIES

Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Karel Vejmelka and the recently acquired Shea Weber are the only players under contract beyond next season. Weber was a recent addition on injured reserve, a piece that will help Arizona stay above the salary cap floor and brought back a fifth-round pick from the Las Vegas Knights.

In the middle of last season, Armstrong admittingly had talks of trading Chychrun at the deadline but did not receive the right deal as the defenseman dealt with a few injuries.

Chychrun had not made an appearance on the ice since Feb. 10, missing six straight games for “trade-related reasons.”

“We had some meetings about it and said, ‘Hey, listen, as we’re going through the process, this is the last chip of a rebuild and we are going to get maximum value for you,'” Armstrong told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Feb. 21.

“It’s important for us to get this right. He has been great about it. He upped his game, he’s played well, been a great teammate, unbelievable, very professional. He’s made this very easy on us.”

Chychrun signed a six-year, $27 million contract before the 2019-20 season and carries a $4.6 million cap hit this season.

He has played in 373 games over his career, recording 60 goals and 110 assists for 170 points.

His best statistical season with the Coyotes came during the 2020-21 campaign when he played 56 games yet set career highs in both goals (18) and assists (23) for 41 points. This was his first and only NHL All-Star Game appearance.

This year, Chychrun has seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games.

Arizona Coyotes

Shayne Gostisbehere #14 of the Arizona Coyotes passes the puck during the NHL game at Mullett Arena...
Kellan Olson

Arizona Coyotes trade D Shayne Gostisbehere to Hurricanes

The Arizona Coyotes are trading defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.
16 hours ago
Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd reacts next to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell after ...
Associated Press

Coyotes use 4 different goalscorers to breeze past Blackhawks

The Blackhawks came out flat after their star player was traded to the Rangers in a three-way deal that included Arizona earlier in the day.
2 days ago
Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane smiles during an NHL hockey game on Jan. 19, 2023, in Philadelphia...
Arizona Sports

Coyotes nab draft pick to facilitate Patrick Kane blockbuster trade

The Coyotes will receive a draft pick for taking on a portion of Patrick Kane's contract as he is traded from the Blackhawks to the Rangers.
2 days ago
Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (14) celebrates with Arizona center Nick Schmaltz af...
Associated Press

Coyotes’ Gostisbehere scores 300th career point in loss to Predators

Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere recorded his 300th career point in the 6-2 loss to the Predators on Sunday.
4 days ago
From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...
Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?
6 days ago
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) carries the puck between Calgary Flames defenseman Ra...
Associated Press

Coyotes’ points streak ends at 9 with loss to Flames

Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller and Matias Maccelli scored goals for the Arizona Coyotes in the loss to the Flames.
8 days ago
Jakob Chychrun traded by Arizona Coyotes to Ottawa Senators