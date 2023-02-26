Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

Phoenix Mercury re-sign guard Shey Peddy

Feb 26, 2023, 10:27 AM
Guard Shey Peddy #11 of the Phoenix Mercury dribbles the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Aces at Footprint Center on May 06, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Aces beat the Mercury 106-88. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Kellan Olson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Sunday morning they have re-signed guard Shey Peddy, the latest returnee coming back to Phoenix in free agency.

Peddy joins center Brittney Griner, guard Diana Taurasi and guard Sophie Cunningham as key players re-signed by the Mercury this offseason.

“Through hard work and a tremendous attitude, Shey has established herself as an important part of our team, on and off the floor,” Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a press release. “Despite the adversity we faced last year, Shey was one of the engines that would not let our effort or enthusiasm wane, something her teammates and our fans responded to all season long. While it was devastating to see her injury in the playoffs, it has been gratifying to see her relentless work in her rehab and we look forward to seeing her back on the floor for the Mercury.”

Peddy had a career year cut short in the postseason by a rupture in her right Achilles tendon. For the first time in her four-year WNBA career, Peddy was a starter for the majority of the season and posted career bests in per-game averages for points (9.9), rebounds (3.8), assists (3.4) and steals (1.6).

The 34-year-old guard has built up a reputation for clutch moments in the playoffs, becoming known as “Playoff Peddy.” She drilled a game-winning buzzer-beater in Round 1 of the 2020 postseason, and then nailed two free throws to clinch Phoenix’s trip to the 2021 WNBA Finals the following year.

The Mercury return to play with the season opener on May 21 against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.

