Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Strong response from Devin Booker, Suns not enough to beat Bucks

Feb 26, 2023, 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball against Grayson Allen #12 of the Milwaukee Bu...
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball against Grayson Allen #12 of the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of the game at Fiserv Forum on February 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

A terrific response in the second half from Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns against the Milwaukee Bucks still wasn’t enough in a 104-101 loss on Sunday.

A physical game awoke Booker and Chris Paul in the second half after they both struggled to shoot the ball in the first half. The duo combined for 20 of the Suns’ 28 points in the third quarter and continued to lead the charge in the fourth quarter when the Suns got up by as many as eight.

Booker was 2-of-10 in the first half but finished 9-of-21 for 24 points with eight assists. In a two-point game with under 40 seconds remaining, Booker tied it on a difficult shot over Jrue Holiday.

After the Bucks answered to go back up two, though, Booker turned it over going at Holiday again. Milwaukee made only one of two free throws but the second miss went off a Suns player out of bounds and gave the Bucks more free throws.

RELATED STORIES

Paul added 18 points and seven assists.

Those two got back in the mix more prominently after excellent efforts from Torrey Craig, Josh Okogie and Deandre Ayton kept Phoenix within striking distance for the first half.

Phoenix had 19 offensive rebounds, getting six from Craig, four via Okogie and Ayton grabbed three more. That trio combined for 28 total rebounds and Ayton produced 22 points as well.

Holiday was tremendous on both ends, scoring a game-high 33 points and 22 in the second half.

Phoenix was without Kevin Durant (right knee MCL sprain) while a right quad contusion kept out Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The matchup also was the first time former Suns forward Jae Crowder faced Phoenix since he was a part of the Durant trade. Crowder was rerouted to Milwaukee, where he made his season debut on Friday.

Crowder, who is expected to start for the Bucks once he gets more acclimated, came off the bench and had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. He hit back-to-back clutch 3-pointers during an 8-2 Bucks run that tied the game with over three minutes remaining.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, smiles after being introduced during an NBA basketball team avai...
Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo both out for Suns vs. Bucks

The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are eyeing Wednesday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets as the forward's debut with the organization.
14 hours ago
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) drives on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann during the sec...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ depth steps up, produces in win over Thunder

The Phoenix Suns' supporting cast will still have moments where the team needs them and they stepped up on Friday.
2 days ago
Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center...
Kellan Olson

Ish Wainright’s new Suns contract made him throw up with excitement

We all respond to good news differently and when Ish Wainright got a text he had been waiting for he vomited.
2 days ago
From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...
Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?
3 days ago
(Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)...
Jake Anderson

Phoenix Suns wing Ish Wainright signs new multi-year deal on court

Phoenix Suns wing Ish Wainright got to put pen to paper ahead of Friday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center.
2 days ago
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) shoots over Seattle Storm's Mercedes Russell in the first ha...
Arizona Sports

Mercury’s Brittney Griner works out in front of media Thursday

For the first time since her release from Russian custody, Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was playing basketball in front of cameras.
3 days ago
Strong response from Devin Booker, Suns not enough to beat Bucks