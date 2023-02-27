Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Sun Devils’ Desmond Cambridge Jr. named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Feb 27, 2023, 1:59 PM
Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) drives on Arizona guard Pelle Larsson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. was named Pac-12 Men’s Player of the Week on Monday, the conference announced.

It marks Cambridge’s third such award this season, which paces the conference.

Cambridge earned the honor following a solid 19-point, four-rebound and four-assist effort in the Sun Devils’ 89-88 win over the then-No. 7 Arizona Wildcats.

Nine of his points came in the final five minutes of ASU’s win in Tucson.

But it was his final three of the night that had everyone talking after the victory.

With two seconds left and down two, Cambridge took the inbounds pass from the baseline to just before half court, heaving up a 55-foot buzzer beater to seal a comeback victory over the Wildcats.

“I did not think that shot was going in,” Cambridge Jr. told reporters postgame. “I just wanted to have a nice miss and everyone in the crowd go, ‘Oh!’

“Once it went in, I literally could only scream because I couldn’t make sense of it.”

Cambridge’s heroics helped ASU pick up its first top-10 road win since beating then-No. 2 Kansas in 2017.

This season, Cambridge paces the Sun Devils in points (13.9) and steals (1.6) per game. He’s shooting 41.1% from the field and 33.2% from long range.

The Sun Devils return to action against the UCLA Bruins on Thursday. Catch the first tip on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app or ArizonaSports.com.

