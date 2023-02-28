The Panthers have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals co-interim general manager Adrian Wilson as Carolina’s vice president of player personnel, the team announced on Monday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the move.

Both Wilson and VP of player personnel Quentin Harris, who was a co-interim GM with Wilson in 2022, were considered to replace former Cardinals GM Steve Keim before owner Michael Bidwill decided to hire Monti Ossenfort.

Wilson also interviewed for the New York Giants’ GM job in 2022 which was filled by Joe Schoen.

And in 2021, Wilson was reportedly being targeted by the Jacksonville Jaguars to be their next general manager, which ended up going to Trent Baalke.

Wilson spent a total of 20 seasons with the Cardinals organization as both a player and executive.

The safety played 12 seasons in Arizona from 2001-12 after the Cardinals drafted him in the third round (No. 64 overall) in the 2001 draft out of NC State.

Wilson reeled in 27 interceptions in that span, earning three NFL All-Pro selections, five trips to the Pro Bowl and an enshrinement into the Cardinals Ring of Honor.

After one more season in the NFL as a player with the New England Patriots in 2013 and a training camp stint with the Chicago Bears in 2014, he returned to the Valley as a regional scout (2015-18), director of pro scouting (2019-20), vice president of pro scouting (2021-22) and interim GM (2022).

Follow @jwa1994