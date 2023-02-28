Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Panthers hiring former Cardinals interim GM Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel

Feb 27, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm
Arizona Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson before the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at S...
Arizona Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson before the NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals 19-16 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Jake Anderson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Panthers have agreed to terms with former Arizona Cardinals co-interim general manager Adrian Wilson as Carolina’s vice president of player personnel, the team announced on Monday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the move.

(Twitter screenshot/@Adrian_Wilson24)

Both Wilson and VP of player personnel Quentin Harris, who was a co-interim GM with Wilson in 2022, were considered to replace former Cardinals GM Steve Keim before owner Michael Bidwill decided to hire Monti Ossenfort.

RELATED STORIES

Wilson also interviewed for the New York Giants’ GM job in 2022 which was filled by Joe Schoen.

And in 2021, Wilson was reportedly being targeted by the Jacksonville Jaguars to be their next general manager, which ended up going to Trent Baalke.

Wilson spent a total of 20 seasons with the Cardinals organization as both a player and executive.

The safety played 12 seasons in Arizona from 2001-12 after the Cardinals drafted him in the third round (No. 64 overall) in the 2001 draft out of NC State.

Wilson reeled in 27 interceptions in that span, earning three NFL All-Pro selections, five trips to the Pro Bowl and an enshrinement into the Cardinals Ring of Honor.

After one more season in the NFL as a player with the New England Patriots in 2013 and a training camp stint with the Chicago Bears in 2014, he returned to the Valley as a regional scout (2015-18), director of pro scouting (2019-20), vice president of pro scouting (2021-22) and interim GM (2022).

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill, left, new head coach Jonathan Gannon center, and general ...
Tyler Drake

NFL dates to remember and how they relate to the Cardinals

As Arizona's new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key dates of the offseason to circle on the calendar.
19 hours ago
Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a defensive stop against the LSU Tigers durin...
Tyler Drake

Reports: Jalen Carter skipping NFL Combine workouts, Anderson doing some

Jalen Carter won't be participating in NFL Draft Combine workouts, while Will Anderson will take part in some, per reports.
19 hours ago
Chicago Bears NFL football team general manager Ryan Poles walks on the field prior to an NFL footb...
Kevin Zimmerman

Bears lean toward trading down from No. 1 pick, per report

The Arizona Cardinals one way or another will be impacted by how the Chicago Bears act to begin the 2023 NFL Draft.
19 hours ago
Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks toward the side line from the huddle for...
Wills Rice

The Athletic: Offensive line biggest group of need for Cardinals

With many question marks on the offensive line, The Athletic believes the Cardinals need to reshape the offensive line.
2 days ago
(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)...
Tyler Drake

Just a number: Jonathan Gannon concerned with knowledge, not age

If you needed a disclaimer into Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's thinking, look no further than one of his latest "JG-isms."
3 days ago
Jalen Thompson #34 and Budda Baker #3 of the Arizona Cardinals react after an incomplete pass in th...
Wills Rice

No Cardinals included in PFF’s top 101 players of 2022 NFL season

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 101 players of the NFL's 2022 season and no Arizona Cardinals made the list.
3 days ago
Panthers hiring former Cardinals interim GM Adrian Wilson as VP of player personnel