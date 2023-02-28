Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort mum on trio of top draft prospects

Feb 28, 2023, 12:52 PM
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks during a news conference at the NFL footba...

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

After hiring Jonathan Gannon as the Arizona Cardinals’ next head coach this offseason, new general manager Monti Ossenfort has another big decision looming ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Garnering the No. 3 pick in April’s draft, there’s a real shot at landing a franchise cornerstone the new Cardinals regime can build around. There is also the notion Arizona could trade down and pick up future assets to utilize in its rebuild.

Of the prospects linked to the Cardinals this offseason, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Georgia’s Jalen Carter and to a lesser extent Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson have been the leaders in the clubhouse.

While Ossenfort won’t get to see Carter or Wilson work out until their respective pro days, Ossenfort and the Cardinals can still meet with the duo and conduct physicals. Anderson plans to do some drills in addition to the off-the-field aspect the other two are taking part in.

RELATED STORIES

“Probably not going to get into too many specifics, but those are three players that I have studied and will continue to study and anxious to meet with them and do more work with them this week,” Ossenfort said. “Those are three talented players and they all bring different skillsets and they’ve had good college careers.

“We’re excited to dive more into them and see exactly how they would fit for our team moving forward.”

And while the combine is used to get a better look at the top prospects around the country, the annual event also provides Ossenfort with the added opportunity of talking shop with fellow NFL GMs.

Of the six teams directly behind the Cardinals in draft order, five — Indianapolis, Seattle, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina — are in need of a QB and could be inclined to make a move up the draft board if the price is right. Tennessee, the New York Jets and Washington hold later first-round picks but are also in the market for a signal caller.

What the Cardinals do with the No. 3 pick could largely hang on what the Chicago Bears do with the first overall pick in the draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Chicago was leaning toward trading down and have received interest from multiple teams.

“It’s a position that I hope we’re not in too many more years,” Ossenfort told reporters during the NFL Draft Combine on Tuesday. “We’ll be prepared to pick a player at No. 3 and also our phones will be open and I’m open to hearing any conversation about anybody that’s willing to come up. I think with that No. 3 pick, it’s an opportunity to add a player and it’s an opportunity to potentially get some calls on that pick.

“Ultimately, we’ll make the best decision for us at the time. Unfortunately, when we lose those games, it presents that No. 3 pick and one we don’t want to be in again, but we’ll deal with it and it presents a good opportunity for us.”

Cardinals Corner

Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill, left, new head coach Jonathan Gannon center, and general ...
Tyler Drake

NFL dates to remember and how they relate to the Cardinals

As Arizona's new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key dates of the offseason to circle on the calendar.
2 days ago
(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)...
Tyler Drake

Just a number: Jonathan Gannon concerned with knowledge, not age

If you needed a disclaimer into Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's thinking, look no further than one of his latest "JG-isms."
4 days ago
Monti Ossenfort, new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team, speaks during a ne...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
5 days ago
Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriot...
Tyler Drake

Gannon: Cardinals’ Kyler Murray ‘right on schedule’ in ACL rehab

Kyler Murray remains locked in on getting back to his normal self after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2022.
5 days ago
Arizona Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Gannon: Cardinals determined to find role Isaiah Simmons can ‘really thrive in’

Of the questions surrounding Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, sits star backer Isaiah Simmons and where he factors in defensively.
5 days ago
Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Adaptability is key for Kyler Murray, Cardinals offense under new OC Drew Petzing

Drew Petzing isn't oblivious to the fact that he'll need to adapt and adjust in his role as Cardinals OC, regardless of who is under center.
5 days ago
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort mum on trio of top draft prospects