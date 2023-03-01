Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes use 4 different goalscorers to breeze past Blackhawks

Feb 28, 2023, 9:46 PM | Updated: 10:04 pm
Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd reacts next to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Ian Mitchell after scoring a goal in the first period during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, Karel Vejmelka stopped 23 shots and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Patrick Kane-less Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Blackhawks came out flat after their star player was traded to the New York Rangers in a three-way deal that included Arizona earlier in the day.

The Coyotes took advantage with first-period goals by Travis Boyd and Barrett Hayton. Jack McBain scored in the second and Vejmelka was sharp after allowing six goals in a loss to Calgary his last start.

Andreas Athanasiou scored late in the third period and Alex Stalock allowed four goals on 33 shots for Chicago.

The Coyotes had turned into a defensive sieve since a nine-game point streak, allowing six goals each in a pair of losses.

Arizona went on the offensive early against Chicago, creating numerous good scoring chances in the first period. Boyd scored midway through the period, beating Stalock on a shot from the right circle that knuckled off Chicago defenseman Ian Mitchell.

Hayton scored late in the first on a high redirect of Schmaltz’s shot that trickled through Stalock’s skates.

The Blackhawks picked up the pressure in the second but Vejmelka was sharp, making tough saves on a series of Chicago rushes.

McBain made it 3-0 late in the period when his one-timer from the slot popped straight up, bounced several times and trickled into the net.

Schmaltz scored midway through the third, one-timing a pass from Clayton Keller, who circled around the back of the net to the right circle. Schmaltz has seven goals and six assists in his past nine games.

LOOSE PUCKS

– Arizona D Jakob Chychrun and Nick Bjugstad were healthy scratches for trade-related reasons.

– F Laurent Dauphin was recalled from Arizona’s AHL affiliate in Tucson.

– D Vili Saarijarvi, part of the Kane trade, was not with the Blackhawks for Tuesday’s game.

– Arizona’s seven-game home point streak (5-0-2) against Chicago is its longest against an NHL opponent since a 6-0-1 run against Washington from 2008–17.

UP NEXT

The Coyotes play the Stars in Dallas on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 620 AM / 98.7 FM HD-2, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

