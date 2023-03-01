The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly hiring former Arizona Cardinals co-passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Turner was promoted to co-passing game coordinator in 2022 after working as the team’s QBs coach in 2021.

He originally got his start with the Cardinals as an offensive assistant under former head coach Steve Wilks in 2018.

Following Wilks’ firing, Turner was retained by Kliff Kingsbury where he added the title of assistant QBs coach from 2019-20 before moving up Arizona’s coaching ranks.

During his time in Arizona, Turner worked closely with quarterback Kyler Murray.

He marks the latest assistant from the previous regime reportedly heading elsewhere after the team parted ways with associate head coach and wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and the release of defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, among others.

Jefferson is now serving as the Carolina Panthers WRs coach, while Joseph is back with the Denver Broncos as their DC.

Not everyone from Kingsbury’s staff is looking for a new home, however.

On top of new head coach Jonathan Gannon retaining assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, there could be more holdovers sticking around the desert.

“We’re still in discussions with some of that but there are a couple guys that we’re going to keep because they fit the mold of what I was looking for,” Gannon told reporters last Wednesday.

