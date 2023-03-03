Close
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

ASU’s Nesta Jade Silvera flashes movement skills at NFL Combine

Mar 3, 2023, 8:51 AM
Defensive lineman Nesta Silvera of Arizona State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at ...
Defensive lineman Nesta Silvera of Arizona State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Defensive tackle prospect Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State’s lone representative at the 2023 NFL Draft Combine, measured in at 6-foot-2 and 304 pounds on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Silvera weighed in similarly at the Senior Bowl in late January at 307 pounds.

On Thursday, his best 40-yard dash of 5.16 seconds ranked 10th out of the defensive tackle products in attendance, while the 10-yard split ranked seventh for the projected nose tackle.

Silvera also produced a 29.5-inch vertical jump (fifth), along with a 9-foot, 3-inch broad jump (sixth).

A participant at the Senior Bowl, Silvera has done well to show his short-area movement skills in a 300-plus-pound frame leading into the draft.

The defensive tackle played just one season for the Sun Devils, piling up 56 tackles, 4.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks with three passes defensed in 2022.

He played four seasons for the Miami Hurricanes before transferring to ASU.

Silvera’s college career included a combined 161 tackles with 20.5 for loss over 62 games played.

ESPN ranks Silvera as the No. 10 defensive tackle prospect on its big board and the 110th overall prospect, which would pin him as an early fourth-round projection.

