ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes lose by 5 goals to Hurricanes

Mar 3, 2023, 10:33 PM
Stefan Noesen #23 of the Carolina Hurricanes battles for position with Travis Boyd #72 of the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Mullett Arena on March 03, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
BY

TEMPE, Ariz. — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Shayne Gostisbehere had a power-play goal against his former team and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Friday night.

Paul Stastny, Jaccob Slavin and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina. Brent Burns had four assists and Necas and Andrei Svechnikov tallied two each. Antti Ranta had 17 saves as the Hurricanes got their 40th win of the season to give them 88 points and keep their narrow lead over New Jersey in the Metropolitan Division.

Lawson Crouse scored his 20th goal for the Coyotes and trails only Clayton Keller (25) for the team lead. Karel Vejmelka finished with 36 saves.

Aho’s first of the night made it 2-0 nearly nine minutes into the game for the Hurricanes, who had lost their previous two games.

After Slavin pushed Carolina’s lead to 3-0 early in the second, Crouse got Arizona on the scoreboard with 9:19 left in the middle period.

Gostisbehere, who was traded to Carolina on Wednesday for a 2026 third-round draft pick, played in his first game for the Hurricanes. He scored on the power play with Arizona’s Patrik Nemeth in the penalty box for hooking with 7 1/2 minutes left in the second to give Carolina a 4-1 lead.

Aho’s second of the game and 27th of the season gave the Hurricanes a four-goal lead 2:11 later, and Necas got his 25th for Carolina’s third-straight tally with the man-advantage at 1:47 of the third.

TRADES GALORE

Gostisbehere wasn’t the only player leaving Arizona this week. The Coyotes sent D Jakob Chychrun to Ottawa, and C Nick Bjugstad and D Cam Dineen went to Edmonton in another rebuilding effort in the desert.

Before Friday’s trading deadline, the Coyotes traded Nick Ritchie and defenseman Troy Stecher to Calgary for Brett Ritchie and minor-leaguer Connor Mackey. According to NHL stats, it’s the first brother-for-brother trade in league history.

The Hurricanes, making a bid for the Stanley Cup in the powerful Eastern Conference, picked up F Jesse Puljujarvi from Edmonton in addition to acquiring Gostisbehere. Puljujarvi was scratched on Friday, as were Ritchie and Mackey for Arizona.

Michael Kesserling, a defenseman acquired this week by the Coyotes, played in his first NHL game.

LOSING THE EDGE

Milos Kelemen, a defenseman recalled from Tucson earlier Friday to fill one of the spots vacated by a traded player, blocked a Carolina shot with his skate near the blue line in the second period, and the blade came loose. He was able to get to the bench and an official retrieved the loose blade.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Coyotes: F Josh Brown (upper body) is still sidelined. F Christian Fisher (illness) missed his first game of the season.

NEXT

Hurricanes: Host Tampa Bay Sunday.

