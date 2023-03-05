Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Jay Williams predicts clash between Kevin Durant, Chris Paul

Mar 5, 2023, 5:45 AM
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, middle, talks with teammate Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA ...
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, middle, talks with teammate Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

NBA analyst Jay Williams says a clash between Suns stars Kevin Durant and Chris Paul is inevitable.

Williams recently told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke that the relationship between Durant and Paul will be critical to the Suns’ success.

“So for KD, I think there’s a lot on the line here and I think he’ll fit in seamlessly basketball-wise,” Williams said.

“There will be a moment, though, mark this down, February 28, I’m making this on your show, where you will see him and CP3 butt heads. And if they butt heads, how they come out of that will determine whether they win a championship or not because those are your two strongest personalities.”

Williams, who is a co-host of Keyshawn, Jwill & Max on ESPN Radio, went on to say that Paul’s leadership will be tested.

“And when it comes down to it, CP3 will have to make a decision on what is the right decision or what is the decision (that will be made),” Williams said.

“There’s a lot of times in basketball the right decision isn’t always the decision. We crucify LeBron James for it. Sometimes the right pass isn’t the right play even though we want you to make the play. So I think how those two work and build that relationship in a 25-game season plus playoffs is going to be imperative to whether this works this year.”

The Suns are 2-0 since Durant made his debut with the Suns this week.

