We are now a week into spring training games, and there are still many things that need to be decided for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Which pitchers will round out the bullpen? Who will make the team as a bench bat? As early as it may be, has the fifth spot in the starting rotation already been locked up?

The D-backs have three prime candidates who could crack the rotation and fill the final spot. Drey Jameson, Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry all have pitched in two games so far this spring, but only one of them has impressed.

Jameson has really stood out in his two starts. In four innings, he has only given up one hit, no runs and has struck out three to go along with a 0.50 WHIP. In the 2022 regular season, Jameson was a late-season call-up and turned a lot of heads. In four starts, he went 3-0 with a 1.48 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.

Meanwhile, Nelson and Henry have struggled. Nelson has a 23.63 ERA and a 4.50 WHIP while Henry has a 12.46 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP in two games pitched each.

Is Jameson a lock to make the starting rotation or is it just too early to make a decision?

In the latest episode of The Ain’t No Fang Podcast, Steve Zinsmeister and Cody Fincher discuss the latest with the D-backs’ roster as well as the new pitch clock.