Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has a right knee contusion that could cause him to miss Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ayton was listed as questionable on the NBA’s injury report after he played more than 27 minutes on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.

Jock Landale received primary backup center minutes for the Suns over the last four games. He is coming off a strong showing in which he produced nine points, six rebounds and two blocks in 20:34 against the Bulls.

Phoenix could get wing Terrence Ross back from right toe soreness after he missed the past two matchups.

Ross has played in three games as a Sun since coming over after his buyout from the Orlando Magic. He scored 10.7 points per game over those three performances and has yet to take the court with Kevin Durant.

Landry Shamet (right foot) remains out.

For Dallas, forwards Davis Bertans (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) are probable to play. Kleber has played in Dallas’ last two games after missing two months.

Sunday’s ABC marquee matchup will present the first battle between Durant and Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving since they departed the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline.

The game starts at 11 a.m. on Arizona Sports 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

