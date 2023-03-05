Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

No. 8 Arizona basketball ends regular season with loss to No. 4 UCLA

Mar 4, 2023, 10:21 PM | Updated: 11:46 pm
Kerr Kriisa #25 of the Arizona Wildcats controls the ball against Dylan Andrews #2 of the UCLA Bruins in the first half at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 4 UCLA beat eighth-ranked Arizona 81-73 on Saturday night to complete a 17-0 record at home in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Tyger Campbell added 21 points and David Singleton had 17, making a season-best five 3-pointers for the Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12), who went undefeated at home for the first time since 2006-07. They’ve won 25 in a row at Pauley Pavilion in the nation’s longest active home winning streak.

“We did it, but at the same time we’re not done,” Jaquez said. “Now we got to go into the next half. To me, it’s like a whole new season.”

Jaquez dunked to push UCLA’s lead to 68-54. The Wildcats (25-6, 14-6) weren’t done yet, despite Azuolas Tubelis playing with four fouls. He scored consecutive baskets and Kylan Boswell hit a 3-pointer to cut Arizona’s deficit to seven points.

But the Bruins put an exclamation point on the victory with six straight points that had the raucous crowd on its feet. Jaquez scored four points in a row, chasing the ball as it rolled down the court, grabbing it and putting it in the basket for a 74-61 lead.

Tubelis scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half for the Wildcats and had 10 rebounds before fouling out in the closing seconds. Also fouling out were Pelle Larsson (10 points) and Kerr Kriisa (13 points).

“We got beat by a team that was just better today,” Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said. “They were a more physical team for over a longer period of time. In the second half, they came out strong and we just didn’t.”

The Bruins ran off eight straight points coming out of halftime to lead 48-37. Adem Bona’s three-point play launched a 14-6 run that extended their lead to 64-50. Bona picked up his third and fourth fouls during that stretch, while Tubelis did the same for Arizona.

Arizona raced to a 15-4 lead to start the game with Tubelis scoring 10 points. The Bruins shot 1 of 11 while Bona picked up two quick fouls and sat down the rest of the half.

Down 23-14, the Bruins ran off 15 straight points to take their first lead and went ahead 29-23. Jaylen Clark scored seven points in a row and Singleton began and ended the spurt with 3-pointers.

Tubelis got called for his second foul late in the half before the Bruins led 40-37 at the break.

Arizona: The Wildcats head into the postseason having lost three of six games.

“We’re excited,” Lloyd said. “I love tournament basketball.”

No. 2 seed Arizona also plays Thursday.

