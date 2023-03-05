Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Jordan Lawlar among 5 D-backs reassigned to minor league camp

Mar 5, 2023, 11:27 AM
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)
Kellan Olson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar was among the five D-backs to be reassigned to the team’s minor league camp on Sunday.

Right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi, infielder Deyvison De Los Santos, right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis and left-handed pitcher Blake Walson were the other four names.

All five are highly regarded prospects in the farm system.

MLB Pipeline ranks Lawlar third, Walston fifth, De Los Santos sixth, Cecconi 11th and Jarvis 17th among Arizona’s top prospects. And for the top 100 in baseball, Lawlar’s 12th.

Lawlar was the sixth overall pick by Arizona in 2021 MLB Draft and joins outfielders Corbin Carroll and Druw Jones as the big three potential young stars on the horizon for the D-backs. Carroll got his start in the majors last season and is a favorite for Rookie of the Year in 2023 while MLB Pipeline has the expected arrival dates for Lawlar at 2024 and a 2026 debut for Jones.

Lawlar made it to Double-A Amarillo in his first full minor league season last year, playing 20 of his 100 games at that level. Across those 100 appearances on four different minor league teams, he hit .303 with sixteen home runs and 62 RBIs, plus an OPS of .910.

Arizona’s roster in spring training now stands at 62 players.

