Suns guard Devin Booker won his seventh career Western Conference Player of the Week honor for a three-game stretch that began with Kevin Durant’s Phoenix debut.

Booker averaged 36 points, 7.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game during the span. He shot 56% overall as the Suns went 3-0 against the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks.

His seven player of the week honors are tied with Steve Nash for the most in Suns franchise history.

During this stretch, Booker strung together a trio of games where he scored at least 35 points and shot 50% or better. He’s posted that volume and efficiency in a three-game stretch twice prior in his career.

On Sunday in a 130-126 victory against the Mavericks, Booker scored 36 points on 15-of-25 shooting while adding 10 assists. It was his seventh regular season game of his career of 35-plus points and 10-plus dimes.

Booker has not won the weekly NBA nod this season but did win the October/November Player of the Month award.

He earned the honor over the Lakers’ Anthony Davis, the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray, the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis and the Thunder’s Jalen Williams.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle won the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for Feb. 27-March 5.

He averaged 29.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

