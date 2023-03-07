ARIZONA BASKETBALL
All-Pac-12 teams include Arizona bigs, ASU’s Cambridge Jr.
Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Oumar Ballo made the 2023-23 All-Pac-12 First Team, while rival Arizona State saw guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. land on the second team.
The Pac-12 released the full first and second teams, the all-freshman squad, all-defensive team and individual awards for men’s basketball on Tuesday.
Tubelis, a strong candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year, fell short with first-place UCLA’s best player, Jaime Jaquez Jr., taking home the award. Jaquez averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
For Arizona, Tubelis averaged 19.9 points, 9.2 boards and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 58% from the floor.
Ballo followed Arizona’s starting center from last season, Christian Koloko, as the most improved player in the conference.
Ballo averaged 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists with 1.3 blocks per game as the starter. He played in 37 games off the bench last season, averaging 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
ASU’s Cambridge averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. It was his first season at Arizona State after transferring from Nevada.
An honorable mention for the Sun Devils was center Warren Washington Jr., another Nevada transfer, who received at least three votes for the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team.
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey received at least three votes to make an All-Pac-12 team, while Wildcats freshman point guard Kylan Boswell received an honorable mention for the freshman team.
Ballo was an honorable mention for the defensive team as well.
Pac-12 men’s basketball individual awards
Player of the year: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Sr., G/F, UCLA
Defensive player of the year: Jaylen Clark, Jr., G, UCLA
Freshman of the year: Adem Bona, F, UCLA
Most improved player: Oumar Ballo, R-Jr., C, ARIZONA
Sixth man: Reese Dixon-Waters, So., G, USC
Coach of the year: Mick Cronin, UCLA
2022-23 All-Pac-12 Teams
FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS.
|YR.
|HOMETOWN
|Oumar Ballo
|Arizona
|C
|R-Jr.
|Koulikoro, Mali
|Tyger Campbell***
|UCLA
|G
|R-Jr.
|Cedar Rapids, Iowa
|Branden Carlson
|Utah
|C
|Sr.
|South Jordan, Utah
|N’Faly Dante
|Oregon
|C
|Sr.
|Bamako, Mali
|Tristan da Silva
|Colorado
|F
|Jr.
|Munich, Germany
|Boogie Ellis
|USC
|G
|Sr.
|San Diego, Calif.
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Washington State
|F
|So.
|Dakar, Senegal
|Jaime Jaquez Jr.**
|UCLA
|G/F
|Sr.
|Camarillo, Calif.
|Drew Peterson**
|USC
|G
|5th
|Libertyville, Ill.
|Ąžuolas Tubelis**
|Arizona
|F
|Jr.
|Vilnius, Lithuania
SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS.
|YR.
|HOMETOWN
|Keion Brooks Jr.
|Washington
|F
|Sr.
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|Desmond Cambridge Jr.
|Arizona State
|G
|5th
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Jaylen Clark
|UCLA
|G
|Jr.
|Riverside, Calif.
|Spencer Jones
|Stanford
|F
|Sr.
|Roeland Park, Kan.
|KJ Simpson
|Colorado
|G
|So.
|West Hills, Calif.
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): TJ Bamba, WSU; Adem Bona, UCLA; Courtney Ramey, ARIZ; Will Richardson, ORE.
Pac-12 Freshman Team
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS.
|HOMETOWN
|Amari Bailey
|UCLA
|G
|Chicago, Ill.
|Adem Bona
|UCLA
|F
|Ebonyi, Nigeria
|Keyon Menifield
|Washington
|G
|Flint, Mich.
|Jordan Pope
|Oregon State
|G
|Oakley, Calif.
|Tre White
|USC
|G
|Dallas, Texas
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Kylan Boswell, ARIZ; Grant Newell, CAL.
Pac-12 Defensive Team
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POS.
|YR.
|HOMETOWN
|Adem Bona
|UCLA
|F
|Fr.
|Ebonyi, Nigeria
|Jaylen Clark**
|UCLA
|G
|Jr.
|Riverside, Calif.
|Kobe Johnson
|USC
|G
|So.
|Milwaukee, Wisc.
|Braxton Meah
|Washington
|C
|Jr.
|Fresno, Calif.
|Joshua Morgan
|USC
|F
|R-Jr.
|Sacramento, Calif.
HONORABLE MENTION (receiving at least three votes): Marco Anthony, UTAH; Oumar Ballo, ARIZ; Mouhamed Gueye, WSU; Warren Washington, ASU.