Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
NORTHERN ARIZONA

Northern Arizona hoops defeats Montana, reaches Big Sky Tournament title game

Mar 8, 2023, 12:00 AM
Members of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks celebrate with Oakland Fort #4 of the Northern Arizona ...
Members of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks celebrate with Oakland Fort #4 of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Fort sunk a 3-pointer to beat the Eastern Washington Eagles 81-80 in the second round of the Big Sky Basketball Tournament at Idaho Central Arena on March 05, 2023 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jalen Cole had 28 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-71 win over Montana on Tuesday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal.

The Lumberjacks, a No. 9 seed entering the tournament, will face Montana State on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. for a chance to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.

RELATED STORIES

Cone was 8-of-12 shooting, including 6 for 10 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Lumberjacks (12-22). Carson Towt scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Xavier Fuller was 4-of-11 shooting and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points while adding eight rebounds.

The Grizzlies (17-14) were led in scoring by Dischon Thomas, who finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Josh Bannan added 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Montana. Brandon Whitney also had 10 points and five assists.

Northern Arizona turned a five-point second-half advantage into a 12-point lead with a 7-0 run to make it 58-46 with 9:38 remaining in the half. Cone scored 13 second-half points in the game.

NAU finished the regular season 9-22 overall and is one game away from an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Lumberjacks stunned No. 1 seed with a buzzer-beater for the win on Sunday.

Northern Arizona

Photo via ASU football...
Arizona Sports

ASU football goes classic maroon and gold as heavy favorites vs. NAU

Quick hits and what you need to know to watch, listen or bet on the Arizona State football opener against Northern Arizona.
6 months ago
Northern Arizona quarterback Case Cookus looks down field against Arizona in the first half during ...
Sam Graveline

Report: Vikings to sign former NAU QB Case Cookus

Following three quarterbacks landing on the COVID-19 list, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly signing former NAU QB Case Cookus.
2 years ago
NCAA President Mark Emmert. (AP Photo/Matt York)...
Associated Press

NCAA President Mark Emmert: It’s time to decentralize college sports

In a 30-minute interview with a small group of reporters, NCAA President Mark Emmert stressed he was not putting forth a mandate or even a recommendation.
2 years ago
FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in Pi...
Associated Press

NCAA’s NIL era arrives, some athletes are ready to cash in

Athletes at the highest levels of college sports will be permitted to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness starting Thursday.
2 years ago
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

NCAA moving toward hyperlocal solution to NIL as placeholder

The NCAA is lurching toward a temporary, patchwork solution in addressing name, image and likeness compensation for athletes.
2 years ago
The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)...
Associated Press

High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case

The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the NCAA can’t enforce rules limiting education-related benefits that colleges offer to student athletes.
2 years ago
Northern Arizona hoops defeats Montana, reaches Big Sky Tournament title game