GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Rayshon Harrison scores 30 as Grand Canyon wins opening WAC Tournament game

Mar 7, 2023, 9:19 PM | Updated: Mar 8, 2023, 7:42 am
North Texas Mean Green Forward Aaron Scott (1) and Grand Canyon Antelopes Guard Ray Harrison (0) fi...
North Texas Mean Green Forward Aaron Scott (1) and Grand Canyon Antelopes Guard Ray Harrison (0) fight for possession during a College Basketball game between the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the North Texas Mean Green at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on December 10th, 2022, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rayshon Harrison’s 30 points led Grand Canyon over UT Arlington 82-77 on Tuesday night in the first round of the WAC Tournament.

Harrison added seven rebounds for the Antelopes (21-11). Chance McMillian scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line. Gabe McGlothan shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

GCU separated itself by getting to the foul line 36 times and outscoring the Mavericks 26-10 at the stripe.

The Mavericks (11-21) were led in scoring by Kyron Gibson, who finished with 17 points and four assists. Brandyn Talbot added 15 points and four assists for UT Arlington. Marion Humphrey also had 15 points and four assists.

Grand Canyon (21-11) went into halftime ahead of UT Arlington 35-29.

The Antelopes, a No. 5 seed, advanced to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 4 seed Seattle (20-11) at 3 p.m. MST.

Seattle earned a bye and will open its WAC Tournament against GCU.

