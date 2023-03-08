DeAndre Hopkins technically has two years remaining on his current contract, a self-negotiated extension he agreed to with former Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim in 2020.

But there is an out for the resetting Cardinals heading into 2023, where with a release or a trade there are opportunities to free up cap space.

About two years removed from an MCL injury, the 30-year-old is prepared for a change in scenery it seems. He has hired his lawyer as an agent, alluding to potential contract negotiations being required in the near future, Hopkins told The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, me being patient and me just going to work, hopefully, it pays off in the next couple of years, man,” Hopkins said. “I hope me hiring an agent to handle this process right now, I think hopefully we’ll get the results that we want.”

The wideout added that he hired an agent “to help me not get the short end of the stick.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added another nugget: Hopkins would be “flexible on the last two years of his contract — rather than shoot for a top-of-the-market deal” if he is indeed traded elsewhere.

Hopkins did not go into detail about if there had been any legitimate trade talks. But the five-time All-Pro receiver hears the trade rumors.

“Obviously, I’ve been hearing a lot of trade talks, but I take things day for day, man,” Hopkins said. “I don’t look forward to the future, I live in the present moment. Right now, the Arizona Cardinals are the team and roster I’m on. I’m prepared for whatever the future holds.”

Hopkins this offseason spoke to new general manager Monti Ossenfort, but the two sides said trades weren’t the center of discussion.

The receiver’s focus has been on getting his body ready to produce on the field for whichever team he’s on to start 2023.

“I feel like my body, obviously coming off MCL surgery two years ago, right now I feel like the best shape I’ve been in,” Hopkins said. “Last year, you know, I was kind of dealing with some things.”

The receiver recorded 717 yards on 64 catches with three touchdowns last year.

He missed the first six games due to a PED suspension that voided a no-trade clause in his contract and was shut down in the final two games with knee issues.

While Hopkins said he steered clear of trade rumors in his final days as a Houston Texan before being traded to Arizona, he’s now more conscious of what’s out there in the news cycle.

“When you hear some of those trade rumors, you would hate to think that all those things are lies,” he said.

“I’ve been traded before, heard speculation about it and I kind of shooed it off … we keep close attention to the tabloids but we don’t put anything out in the tabloids ourself.”

Follow @kzimmermanaz