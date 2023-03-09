Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Booker becomes 1st Suns player with 35 points in 4 straight games in win vs. Thunder

Mar 8, 2023, 9:22 PM | Updated: 9:55 pm
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a non call during the first half of the NBA game agai...
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a non call during the first half of the NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Footprint Center on March 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker took over Wednesday’s 132-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder early and dropped 44 points in only 28 minutes.

It was Booker’s sixth game with at least 40 points this season.

Booker scored 17 in the opening period, right after Suns (37-29) forward Kevin Durant was scratched after slipping in pregame workouts.

The three-time All-Star had 30 points by halftime and soon after became the first player in Suns history to record four straight 35-point games.

He scored 37, 35 and 36 points in his last three games, respectively.

He played a little too well, though, as head coach Monty Williams pulled his starters early while up 121-88 with 7:26 left in the game.

Booker tried to hide and stay in to no success. He was close to his third 50-burger of the year.

“I had a little bit left,” Booker said on the TV broadcast after the game.

Booker managed 44 points while shooting 17-for-23 from the floor and 6-for-10 from deep.

The Suns outscored the Thunder (31-35) by 33 points during his minutes.

A sold-out crowd expecting to see Durant’s first home game on the Suns still received a show, and they won their fourth straight game.

Phoenix is back at home Saturday against the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m.

