ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes acquire Steven Kampfer from Red Wings for future considerations

Mar 9, 2023, 10:05 AM
Steven Kampfer #54 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on September 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
BY

The Arizona Coyotes on Thursday acquired defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings and will assign him to the Tucson Roadrunners.

Arizona said in a release it sent future considerations Detroit’s way.

Kampfer, 34, played 44 games in the AHL for the Grand Rapids Griffins, posting 4-18-22 and 26 penalty minutes. He has not appeared for the Red Wings in 2022-23 and last played in the NHL in 2020-21.

Because of his minor league status, he can be traded past the March 3 trade deadline but will not be eligible to play for the NHL club this season.

The defenseman has appeared in 231 NHL games over his career with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

He also played for Ak Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia for the 2021-22 season.

Kampfer was a fourth-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks (93rd overall) in 2007.

