The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday received three compensatory picks for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Arizona was awarded the highest compensatory pick of the bunch, a third-rounder (No. 96), for the loss of former Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason.

The Cardinals also picked up a fifth-round pick (No. 168) for linebacker Chandler Jones’ departure to the Las Vegas Raiders and an additional sixth-rounder (No. 213) for running back Chase Edmonds signing on with the Miami Dolphins.

Per the NFL, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents — which are determined through a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors — than it brings in the previous year is eligible to for comp picks.

The Cardinals currently have eight draft picks at their disposal for the April draft, five of their own in Rounds 1-4 and 6 and the three compensatory selections.

Their original fifth-rounder was used in a trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire offensive lineman Cody Ford, while their seventh-round pick was burned in a trade that brought former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Valley.

A look at the Cardinals’ list of picks for the NFL Draft:

First round:

– No. 3

Second round:

– No. 35

Third round:

– No. 67

– No. 97 (compensatory)

Fourth round:

– No. 106

Fifth round:

– No. 170 (compensatory)

Sixth round:

– No. 181

– No. 214 (compensatory)

