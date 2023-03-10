Receiver Hollywood Brown didn’t take kindly to Arizona Cardinals teammate Kelvin Beachum’s comments this week about quarterback Kyler Murray’s room for growth.

The fourth-year pro tweeted to Beachum on Thursday after the offensive tackle said that Murray “needs to grow up a little bit.”

“I ain’t never seen this much collusion from within,” Brown wrote, “we got each-other number but steady get on podcast or tweet (expletive) it’ll be different if it was addressed in person first cause (Kyler Murray) ain’t never public bash or talk down anybody even after years of (running for his life).”

Beachum, who is entering free agency, told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Wednesday that he believed in Murray’s skill set.

“He has all the tools, man. He’s someone who can throw it off one leg, throw it a mile, can run faster than anybody else on the field,” Beachum said. “I didn’t say he lacks leadership, I just think he needs to grow up a little bit. I think if he has the ability and willingness to grow up, he’s going to be just fine.”

The veteran tackle added that Murray, who is entering his fifth NFL season, can better lead “in every single capacity.”

Arizona acquired Brown last offseason by dealing its first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens to acquire the former Oklahoma Sooner and good friend of Murray.

The 25-year-old Brown appeared in 12 games and posted 709 receiving yards with three touchdowns in his first season with the Cardinals.

Arizona last offseason picked up the fifth-year option on Brown’s deal, making this a contract year.

