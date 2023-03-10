Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals reportedly restructure contract of tackle D.J. Humphries

Mar 10, 2023, 11:05 AM
Offensive lineman D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals participants in a team training camp ...
Offensive lineman D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals participants in a team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 03, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Kellan Olson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals’ moves to free up some cap space ahead of free agency continued on Friday when they restructured the contract of offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The adjustment will clear roughly $5.3 million of cap space for Arizona, following the release of wideout Chosen ‘Robbie’ Anderson, which created an additional $12 million.

Last offseason, Humphries was signed to a three-year extension worth a total of $66.8 million, with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million of it was accounted for in 2023.

Humphries, 29, has spent the entirety of his NFL career with Arizona thus far. After being selected 24th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida, Humphries is entering his ninth year in the Valley. He made his first Pro Bowl two seasons ago.

RELATED STORIES

After the five years of his rookie contract expired, Humphries re-signed with the Cardinals in February 2020 on a three-year extension worth $43.7 million after becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The left tackle has started every game he has played with the Cardinals but that took a year after Humphries was the only first-round pick in 2015 to be inactive for the entire season.

The offensive line will likely look much more different for the Cardinals in 2023.

Humphries and center Rodney Hudson are the only two starters under contract for next season but Arizona reportedly expects Hudson to retire. Left guard Justin Pugh, right guard Will Hernandez and right tackle Kelvin Beachum are all free agents. In addition, guards Cody Ford and Max Garcia, plus centers Sean Harlow and Billy Price are also free agents.

Beachum was the only member of an injury-ravaged group to start all 17 games and Arizona used 11 other players for the four other spots on the offensive line.

Younger players like Josh Jones and Lecitus Smith could step into bigger roles after they filled in for some of those injuries last year. Jones made nine starts while Smith got two nods.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the fi...
Kevin Zimmerman

Greg Dortch says he’s returning to the Cardinals in 2023

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch on Friday wrote on Twitter that he is returning to the team for the 2023 season.
14 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tosses a pass to WR Hollywood Brown on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, i...
Arizona Sports

Hollywood Brown takes exception to Kelvin Beachum’s comments on Kyler Murray

Hollywood Brown didn't take kindly to Cardinals teammate Kelvin Beachum's comments this week about Kyler Murray's room for growth.
14 hours ago
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals had ‘a really good interview’ with NFL prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia DL and top-10 draft prospect Jalen Carter made headlines for the wrong reasons during the 2023 NFL Draft Combine earlier this month.
2 days ago
Monti Ossenfort smiles as he is introduced as the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL ...
Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals awarded trio of compensatory draft picks

The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday afternoon received three compensatory picks for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
2 days ago
Washington Commanders WR coach Drew Terrell during day 6 of the Washington Commanders summer traini...
Tyler Drake

Coaching his hometown team is ‘euphoric’ for Cardinals’ Drew Terrell

Returning to his hometown has been surreal for Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.
2 days ago
Quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals leaves a press conference introducing Jonathan Ga...
Arizona Sports

Kelvin Beachum says next step for Kyler Murray is ‘growing up a little’

Kelvin Beachum told Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo on Wednesday that Murray is maturing as a leader but needs to do more.
2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals reportedly restructure contract of tackle D.J. Humphries