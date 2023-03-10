Wide receiver Greg Dortch on Friday signed a one-year tender to return to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.

Before the news was made official by the team, Dortch on Friday wrote on Twitter that he is returning to the team for the 2023 season.

“Thank You God ! Back in Arizona next year,” he wrote. “Time to get to work.”

Dortch, who has appeared in 21 games for Arizona over the past two years, was an exclusive rights free agent.

Those exclusive rights meant the Cardinals could offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum and he cannot negotiate with other teams.

The undrafted player held that status with fewer than three accrued seasons on an NFL roster. Prior to joining the Cardinals, he’d spent time with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

He broke out for Arizona in 2022, making 52 catches on 64 targets for 467 yards and two touchdowns as part of a receiver group that dealt with a share of injuries on top of a suspension to No. 1 option DeAndre Hopkins.

The receiving group as a whole could be seeing turnover under a new front office and coaching staff.

DeAndre Hopkins is the subject of trade rumors, A.J. Green retired and tight end Zach Ertz suffered a serious knee injury that puts his status for this coming year in doubt. Arizona released Chosen Anderson this past week to open $12 million in cap space.

Hollywood Brown remains under contract after putting up 709 receiving yards last year, but Dortch was third in yardage production despite playing in only 43% of the available snaps while being active in 16 games.

