Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Greg Dortch signs 1-year tender to remain with Cardinals

Mar 10, 2023, 12:40 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the fi...

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Wide receiver Greg Dortch on Friday signed a one-year tender to return to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced.

Before the news was made official by the team, Dortch on Friday wrote on Twitter that he is returning to the team for the 2023 season.

“Thank You God ! Back in Arizona next year,” he wrote. “Time to get to work.”

Dortch, who has appeared in 21 games for Arizona over the past two years, was an exclusive rights free agent.

Those exclusive rights meant the Cardinals could offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum and he cannot negotiate with other teams.

The undrafted player held that status with fewer than three accrued seasons on an NFL roster. Prior to joining the Cardinals, he’d spent time with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

RELATED STORIES

He broke out for Arizona in 2022, making 52 catches on 64 targets for 467 yards and two touchdowns as part of a receiver group that dealt with a share of injuries on top of a suspension to No. 1 option DeAndre Hopkins.

The receiving group as a whole could be seeing turnover under a new front office and coaching staff.

DeAndre Hopkins is the subject of trade rumors, A.J. Green retired and tight end Zach Ertz suffered a serious knee injury that puts his status for this coming year in doubt. Arizona released Chosen Anderson this past week to open $12 million in cap space.

Hollywood Brown remains under contract after putting up 709 receiving yards last year, but Dortch was third in yardage production despite playing in only 43% of the available snaps while being active in 16 games.

Arizona Cardinals

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...
Kellan Olson

Bears trade down with Panthers, line up QB-QB picks ahead of Cardinals

The 2023 NFL Draft shakeup the league was waiting on came earlier than expected.
16 hours ago
Offensive lineman D.J. Humphries #74 of the Arizona Cardinals participants in a team training camp ...
Kellan Olson

Arizona Cardinals reportedly restructure contract of tackle D.J. Humphries

The Arizona Cardinals' moves to free up some cap space ahead of free agency continued on Friday.
16 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tosses a pass to WR Hollywood Brown on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, i...
Arizona Sports

Hollywood Brown takes exception to Kelvin Beachum’s comments on Kyler Murray

Hollywood Brown didn't take kindly to Cardinals teammate Kelvin Beachum's comments this week about Kyler Murray's room for growth.
16 hours ago
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during a media day ahead of the national championship...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals had ‘a really good interview’ with NFL prospect Jalen Carter

Georgia DL and top-10 draft prospect Jalen Carter made headlines for the wrong reasons during the 2023 NFL Draft Combine earlier this month.
2 days ago
Monti Ossenfort smiles as he is introduced as the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals NFL ...
Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals awarded trio of compensatory draft picks

The Arizona Cardinals on Thursday afternoon received three compensatory picks for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
2 days ago
Washington Commanders WR coach Drew Terrell during day 6 of the Washington Commanders summer traini...
Tyler Drake

Coaching his hometown team is ‘euphoric’ for Cardinals’ Drew Terrell

Returning to his hometown has been surreal for Arizona Cardinals passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell.
2 days ago
Greg Dortch signs 1-year tender to remain with Cardinals