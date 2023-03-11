The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned infielder Blaze Alexander and outfielder Jorge Barrosa to the Triple-A Reno Aces on Friday, the team announced.

Additionally, the team assigned pitchers Austin Adams, Austin Brice, Sam Clay and Michel Otanez and catcher Juan Centeno.

Per MLB Pipeline, Alexander is the team’s No. 11 prospect while Barrosa is No. 15.

Alexander, 23, appeared in seven games with Reno last season (34 plate appearances), recording seven hits, four RBIs and four walks to eight strikeouts, after spending most of the year with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.

During his time with the Double-A ballclub, Alexander posted 97 hits, 54 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 33 walks to 92 strikeouts. He averaged .306 and slugged .539 with a .927 OPS.

Barrosa, 22, played in 110 games for the Sod Poodles last season (510 plate appearances), registering 120 hits, 51 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 65 walks to 80 strikeouts. He averaged .277 and posted an OBP of .374 with a .812 OPS.

The D-backs’ roster shuffling is the latest for Arizona after the team assigned shortstop Jordan Lawlar and four others to the minor league camp on Sunday.

Arizona’s roster in spring training now stands at 55 players.

The D-backs have 20 games remaining on their spring training slate, beginning with a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds at 6:05 p.m. on Friday.

