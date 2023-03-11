Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs option Blaze Alexander, Barrosa to Triple-A Reno

Mar 10, 2023, 5:12 PM | Updated: 5:53 pm
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander practices before a spring training game Saturday, Fe...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Blaze Alexander practices before a spring training game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)
(Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned infielder Blaze Alexander and outfielder Jorge Barrosa to the Triple-A Reno Aces on Friday, the team announced.

Additionally, the team assigned pitchers Austin Adams, Austin Brice, Sam Clay and Michel Otanez and catcher Juan Centeno.

Per MLB Pipeline, Alexander is the team’s No. 11 prospect while Barrosa is No. 15.

Alexander, 23, appeared in seven games with Reno last season (34 plate appearances), recording seven hits, four RBIs and four walks to eight strikeouts, after spending most of the year with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.

RELATED STORIES

During his time with the Double-A ballclub, Alexander posted 97 hits, 54 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 33 walks to 92 strikeouts. He averaged .306 and slugged .539 with a .927 OPS.

Barrosa, 22, played in 110 games for the Sod Poodles last season (510 plate appearances), registering 120 hits, 51 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and 65 walks to 80 strikeouts. He averaged .277 and posted an OBP of .374 with a .812 OPS.

The D-backs’ roster shuffling is the latest for Arizona after the team assigned shortstop Jordan Lawlar and four others to the minor league camp on Sunday.

Arizona’s roster in spring training now stands at 55 players.

The D-backs have 20 games remaining on their spring training slate, beginning with a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds at 6:05 p.m. on Friday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Follow @AZSports...
Arizona Sports

D-backs could be 1st team impacted by Bally Sports ownership bankruptcy

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be one of the first teams impacted as Diamond Sports Group prepares to file for bankruptcy.
18 hours ago
Arizona Diamondbacks infielders Diego Castillo (R) and Geraldo Perdomo (L) (Arizona Sports/Alex Wei...
Alex Weiner

World Baseball Classic opens opportunity for Diamondbacks at, away from camp

Diamondbacks Ketel Marte, Alek Thomas, Merrill Kelly and 13 D-backs players and prospects are joining their national teams for the WBC.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks P Zac Gallen (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Zac Gallen experiments with pitch clock, has ‘grey area moment’

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen's first spring training start of the year wasn't without a little bit of controversy.
4 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)...
Alex Weiner

D-backs LHP Madison Bumgarner trying out calling own pitches

Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner pitched in his first game of the spring and called his own pitches.
5 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Kellan Olson

Jordan Lawlar among 5 D-backs reassigned to minor league camp

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar was among the five D-backs to be reassigned to the team's minor league camp on Sunday.
5 days ago
Coach Ronnie Gajownik of the Amarillo Sod Poodles stands on the field between innings during the ga...
Associated Press

D-backs High-A manager Ronnie Gajownik gets chance as bench coach at spring training

Ronnie Gajownik got experience as the bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks at spring training on Saturday.
7 days ago
D-backs option Blaze Alexander, Barrosa to Triple-A Reno