Arizona Cardinals free agent offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum is known for his charitable contributions in the country.

In some form or another — whether it’s advocating for education equity, working toward ending hunger insecurity or addressing the technological divide — Beachum has given back in each of his four NFL stops across 11 seasons.

His reach goes far beyond the states, however, as Beachum is focused on making an impact beyond just a national scope through providing access to clean water to those in need after seeing firsthand the disparities in Honduras in 2016 and Africa in 2020.

Looking to add a third well donated in Zambia, Beachum and is wife Jessica, in partnership with World Vision, are heading to the country Saturday to see just how much of an impact the two already built are making on the community.

Next week I'm traveling to Zambia w/ @WorldVisionUSA I've funded 2 water wells & want your help funding a 3rd!

Donations will allow our rig to drill a well + hand pump. 1 well can provide 2,800 gallons of clean water every day for 300 people. Will you help?https://t.co/qt2iJLWfaA pic.twitter.com/Qy48lVMAOc — Beachum.eth (@KelvinBeachumJr) March 7, 2023

“I’m excited to go there. It’s going to be raining the whole time, but we’re going to go see those wells, see the water sprout out of ground for the first time,” Beachum told Arizona Sports’ Cardinals Corner on Wednesday. “Water is almost like gold and oil there. It’s a commodity, it’s something that’s needed.

“We take it for granted here. There are many countries that don’t have access to a bottle of water. I want to find a way to be a part of that solution.”

Beachum added the fundraising goal of $15,000 — which has nearly been met as of Friday afternoon — will allow for the drilling of a new well and the addition of a hand pump.

A single well can provide 2,800 gallons of clean water daily for hundreds of people.

It’s a cause close to Beachum’s heart, and one that is a family affair. In addition to his wife, the NFL veteran is eager to have his kids join him on his charitable trips in the future.

“The game of football is a global game. It’s not just America’s game. … Football truly is a global game,” Beachum said. “It’s not the biggest, it’s not soccer, it’s not cricket, but it’s still a global game. So if it’s a global game, I think I need to take the approach of making sure I’m being a part of this global game and being able to impact things on the global scale.

“You can go anywhere in world and you say ‘NFL’ or ‘Super Bowl’ and people will realize what you’re talking about.”

