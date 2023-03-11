Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Wildcats advance to Pac-12 Championship with win over ASU

Mar 10, 2023, 11:52 PM | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 12:04 am
Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats drives against Alonzo Gaffney #32 of the Arizona State Sun...
Pelle Larsson #3 of the Arizona Wildcats drives against Alonzo Gaffney #32 of the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half of a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (27-6) are headed to their second-straight Pac-12 Championship game following a 78-59 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12) on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Arizona will take on the UCLA Bruins, who punched their ticket to the conference tournament with a win over Oregon, on Saturday.

It’s a rematch of last year’s Pac-12 title game after Arizona took down UCLA 84-76 in 2022.

The Sun Devils on the other hand head into the weekend wondering if they are in or out in terms of the NCAA Tournament.

RELATED STORIES

Four Wildcats finished in double figures, with forward Azuolas Tubelis leading the way behind 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and three assists.

Center Oumar Ballo chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Arizona State’s Jamiya Neal and Frankie Collins led all Sun Devil scorers with 11 points apiece.

Arizona led for most of the evening, though, that’s not to say ASU didn’t make things interesting in the second half.

After trailing by double figures, the Sun Devils were able to cut the Wildcats’ lead down to as low as four around the seven-minute mark.

That would be as close as ASU would get, however, as Arizona quickly responded behind a pair of Ballo layups and a Larson three ball to push the lead back to 63-52 with 5:50 to play.

From there, the Wildcats would never look back, seeing their lead grow to as many as 20 points over the final five minutes of play.

Arizona Basketball

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)...
Associated Press

Tyger Campbell lifts No. 2 UCLA past Oregon in Pac-12 semis

Tyger Campbell scored a career-high 28 points in No. 2 UCLA's 75-56 win over Oregon on Friday in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals.
1 day ago
Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats is fouled by Maxime Raynaud #42 of the Stanford Cardinal in...
Haboob Blog

Arizona’s Oumar Ballo after win: Stanford can ‘go home … study science’

Arizona center Oumar Ballo heard Stanford's Harrison Ingram proclaim Stanford as the biggest, baddest team a day prior.
1 day ago
Desmond Cambridge Jr. #4 of the Arizona State Sun Devils and Reese Dixon-Waters #2 of the USC Troja...
Arizona Sports

Last team in: ESPN’s Lunardi has Sun Devils on fringe before facing Wildcats

Arizona State is squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble ahead of a showdown against the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 Tournament.
1 day ago
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd calls out to players during the second half of the team's NCAA college ba...
Associated Press

Arizona advances to Pac-12 semis with win over Stanford

No. 8 Arizona broke away late, beating Stanford 95-84 Thursday night to reach the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals.
2 days ago
Kansas head coach Bill Self applauds his team's play against Texas Tech during the first half of an...
Kevin Zimmerman

At Big 12 Tournament, coaches express desire to add Arizona schools

Kansas coach Bill Self and Kansas State's Jerome Tang said they see why the Big 12 would add the Arizona schools.
1 day ago
Stanford forward Spencer Jones gestures after scoring against Washington during the second half of ...
Associated Press

Stanford hoops advances past Utah, to face No. 2 seed Arizona in Pac-12 Tournament

Tenth-seeded Stanford picked up a 73-62 win over seventh-seeded Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday night.
3 days ago
Wildcats advance to Pac-12 Championship with win over ASU