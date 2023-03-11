Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon beats Sam Houston in WAC semifinal

Mar 11, 2023, 12:02 AM
The Grand Canyon Antelopes bench celebrates a basket in the final seconds of the game against the S...
The Grand Canyon Antelopes bench celebrates a basket in the final seconds of the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Antelopes defeated the Bearkats 78-75. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)
(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Noah Baumann drilled a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to lift Grand Canyon past top-seeded Sam Houston 78-75 in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament Friday night.

Grand Canyon, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, will play in Saturday’s championship game against the winner of the semifinal between No. 2 Utah Valley and No. 3 Southern Utah.

Kobe Knox shot 6 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to score 21 points to lead the Antelopes (20-11). Baumann shot 5 for 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Chance McMillian shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Qua Grant finished with 24 points and eight assists for the Bearkats (24-6). Kaosi Ezeagu added 11 points for Sam Houston. Donte Powers also recorded 11 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Bearkats.

Baumann scored a team-high 10 points for Grand Canyon in the second half, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

Grand Canyon University

(GCU Basketball photo)...
Associated Press

Grand Canyon advances to WAC quarterfinals with win over Seattle

Grand Canyon beat Seattle University 84-79 victory on Thursday night in the quarterfinal round of the WAC Tournament.
1 day ago
North Texas Mean Green Forward Aaron Scott (1) and Grand Canyon Antelopes Guard Ray Harrison (0) fi...
Associated Press

Rayshon Harrison scores 30 as Grand Canyon wins opening WAC Tournament game

Rayshon Harrison's 30 points led Grand Canyon over UT Arlington on Tuesday in the first round of the WAC Tournament.
3 days ago
(Twitter Photo/@GCU_MBB)...
Arizona Sports

GCU men’s basketball tips off WAC Tournament vs. UT Arlington in Las Vegas

No. 5 seed GCU tips off the first round of the WAC Tournament against the No. 12 seed UT Arlington on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Las Vegas.
5 days ago
Grand Canyon Antelopes head coach Bryce Drew visits the Bickley & Marotta show on Friday, Feb. 24, ...
Austin Scott

Bryce Drew: GCU basketball will have best team in school history next year

Head coach Bryce Drew is excited for the present and future of the GCU basketball program as the season enters its final stretch.
15 days ago
From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...
Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?
15 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week recap

The important figures making the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta throughout a one week span each February.
14 days ago
Grand Canyon beats Sam Houston in WAC semifinal