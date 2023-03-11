The Arizona State men’s basketball team is eagerly hoping to hear its name called on Sunday afternoon when the NCAA Tournament field is announced.

Head coach Bobby Hurley has said he feels the team has earned a berth.

The Sun Devils finished the season with a 22-12 record after losing to Arizona, 78-59, in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

While we wait to learn the Sun Devils’ fate, let’s review some important metrics from this season, by the numbers.

12

ASU won 12 games away from home this season, including its memorable, last-second victory at McKale Center in Tucson last month.

Of Associated Press Top 25 teams, only No. 1 Houston and No. 5 Purdue have notched more wins away from home.

The Sun Devils beat VCU, Michigan and Creighton at neutral sites.

Devils create TOs

ASU forced opponents to commit at least 10 turnovers in 26 consecutive conference games, the most in the Pac-12.

In fact, they achieved that feat 32 times in their past 34 games, and in 59-of-65 games dating to the start of last season.

2

ASU topped Oregon State and USC on back-to-back nights to reach the semifinals of this year’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

The Sun Devils’ two wins in the conference tournament are the most for ASU since 2009 when James Harden led ASU into the championship game against USC that year. ASU has posted an 11-24 record in its history at the conference tournament.

Three-pointer streak

Desmond Cambridge Jr. has made at least one three-pointer in 29 straight games.

He is just the fourth Sun Devil in the past 20 seasons to notch at least one three-pointer in at least 25 consecutive games.

Stripe Struggles

While it placed second in the Pac-12 in free-throw attempts (633), ASU shot just 69% as a team from the line.

That percentage ranks last in the conference.

140

Hurley has notched 140 wins as head coach of the Sun Devils since taking the job before the start of the 2015-16 season.

This ranks third in school history behind Ned Wulk (406) and Herb Sendek (159).

ASU has reached the NCAA Tournament just twice under Hurley: In 2017-18 after a 20-12 season, and in 2018-19 after a 23-11 campaign. The team also would’ve qualified during the 2020 season curt short by COVID-19.

