ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Report: D-backs, OF Corbin Carroll agree on 8-year contract extension

Mar 11, 2023, 1:54 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm
(Arizona Sports Jeremy Schnell photo)...
(Arizona Sports Jeremy Schnell photo)
(Arizona Sports Jeremy Schnell photo)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and outfielder Corbin Carroll have reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert reported the deal is worth $111 million guaranteed with a club option for 2031, bringing the total to $134 million.

Carroll had six years of team control left and the deal allows the team to avoid going to arbitration.

The move is a major roll of the dice for Arizona, locking up their highest-rated prospect in franchise history with only 32 games played in the major leagues. Carroll also becomes the youngest drafted player (22) to ever sign a nine-figure deal.

In just 32 games in the majors, Carroll hit .260 at the plate in 104 ABs, added 14 RBIs, four home runs and stole two bases.

RELATED STORIES

After his brief stint in the majors and reported new contract extension, the expectations are only raised for the new cornerstone of the franchise.

The speedster is the heavy favorite to take home NL Rookie of the Year because of his ability to extend routine hits into something extra, speed on the bases and in the outfield, to hit for power and make the right play.

The move gives the potential superstar immediate financial security, and for the Diamondbacks, hopefully, secures him in the Valley at a cheap price for what he may be worth in the coming years.

This deal has reportedly been in the works for an Arizona team that has not given guaranteed money out to youngsters often.

Ketel Marte’s extension given out prior to 2022’s Opening Day. He signed a five-year, $76 million extension that created $51 million of new money at 28 years old.

After just two years in the majors, the team also inked Paul Goldschmidt (24-year-old) to a five-year, $32 million extension.

Carroll’s contract is similar to those of Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco (11-year, $182 million) and Atlanta Braves rookie pitcher Spencer Strider (six-year, $75 million).

Carroll will now be the face of the young D-backs for years to come. The next wave of players the D-backs may have to make decisions on include Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy, Jordan Lawler, Brandon Pfaadt and Druw Jones.

