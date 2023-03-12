TEMPE — Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zach Davies’ second Cactus League outing on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium against the Angels was a departure from a solid spring debut.

Davies’ first 2023 outing came on Feb. 28 against the White Sox in a game where he went two innings, struck out three batters and did not surrender a run while allowing just one hit and walking two.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old right-hander put up a rough statline against the Angels, giving up six earned runs, eight hits, two walks and two home runs while striking out two batters over two innings.

Davies’ day started dubiously when he threw two balls to Angels leadoff hitter Brett Phillips before Phillips homered on Davies’ third delivery of the at-bat. After Phillips’ home run, Davies allowed singles to Brandon Drury and Jared Walsh. Anthony Rendon then cranked a 3-run homer to left field, giving Davies four earned runs before recording an out.

Davies was pulled from the game temporarily which he said was to keep his pitch count for the inning down before he reentered.

The second inning was Davies’ best of the day, but he still allowed a leadoff double to Angels catcher Max Stassi.

In his third frame of work, the second-year Diamondback retired the first batter of the inning. However, he allowed the next three hitters to reach base, culminating with a two-run double by Logan O’Hoppe that ended Davies’ day. The Angels won the game 11-10 and Davies took the loss.

“Just location stuff,” Davies said. “Stuff didn’t feel quite as sharp. Curveball felt pretty good but when you’re behind in counts and stuff, you can’t throw that out of the zone without risking a ball. When you’re ahead, you’re using it for a purpose and you can throw those pitches.”

Davies did say throwing 60 pitches was a positive he can take away from the outing. He also referenced causing some hitters to swing and miss on some of his tosses and getting ahead of a few batters as other positives he can take away.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said his starter’s day was out of character for the pitcher.

“He looked out of sync,” Lovullo said. “It wasn’t a typical Zach outing where he’s pushing his fastball and both sides of the plate, throwing exactly where he wants. I think he was missing that either in the middle of the zone or off. The secondary stuff looked like it was in the middle of the plate.”

Lovullo said he was not worried by the performance.

Davies had a 4.09 ERA in 27 starts last year.

UP NEXT

The D-backs return home for a Cactus League matchup with the Rockies on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

The action can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.